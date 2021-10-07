With the return of Report a Problem to the App Store, Apple invites the public to help fight fraud – TechCrunch





Apple is making changes to the App Store by returning a “report a problem” link to the App Store product page across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey devices. This link provides an easy way for users to report problems they are having with their app. This includes whether it contains offensive or illegal content, whether it was trying to scam consumers from money, and so on. Apple removed the consumer-friendly “report a problem” button from the App Store a few years ago, probably because of its disadvantages. According to a new report, many of the top apps are scams that cost consumers millions of dollars, and Apple has been questioned by Congress about this situation.

Button’s return was discovered earlier this week, but Apple hasn’t officially announced it to date.

According to the company, this new feature is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will be rolled out to other markets in the future. (However, technically, this feature isn’t new. Such buttons were an early major feature of the App Store.)

This button only appears in consumer-installed apps.

When clicked, consumers can choose from options such as “Report fraud or fraud and report offensive, abusive, or illegal content” on reportaproblem.apple.com. You can also report issues with free apps that do not include in-app purchases.

Apple’s App Review, Discovery Fraud and Live Moderation, and Financial Fraud teams will investigate these reported issues for fraud, manipulation, abuse, and other signs of violation of the App Store Review Guidelines. Then contact the developer to resolve any issues you find. However, there is no mention of any kind of immediate financial relief offered to consumers. Consumers will need to request a refund from this page as a separate process.

Since Apple moved to the subscription model a few years ago, App Store scams have become more obvious, worse, and often more profitable. Soon, a malicious person could use built-in tools to trick consumers into subscribing, and Apple would trick developers into using “dark patterns” and other deceptive means in their subscription apps. We have released new guidelines aimed at catching you.

Costa Elefterio, who has filed a proceeding against Apple over the income lost to a scammer, especially a developer, is on a mission to highlight some of the worst scams on the App Store.

In addition to the scams that impacted his own business, his Apple Watch app rip-offs have been reported to have scammed consumers from millions, and how bold and disastrous it was for end users. I also found a scam that was talked about by. This included a crypto wallet app that tricked users into saving his life with Bitcoin (~ $ 600,000). A kids game that actually includes a hidden online casino. And a VPN app that has been fooling users from $ 5 million a year.

Eleftheriou says he is investigating another case of App Store scam. This case will be released shortly, with developers downloading millions of apps making tens of millions of dollars.

Eleftheriou’s work raises questions about how much Apple has invested to combat App Store scams. After all, if one developer can discover scams after scams in his free time, why can’t he be the most valuable company in the world?

In fact, Eleftheriou has built a system that helps dig up scams more easily. His tool, called “Bunco Squad,” displays app metrics such as ratings, reviews, downloads, and revenue, and provides a dashboard that assigns trust scores to apps. Since many scammers buy fake ratings, it’s fairly easy to find potential scams by comparing the app’s overall star rating to a rating calculated solely from written reviews.

Eleftheriou tried to publish the “Bunco Squad” to the App Store, but of course it was rejected. Apple told him that some of the information the app provided could be inaccurate, he says.

The App Store fraud issue has been brought to Congress again this year.

Apple was asked at a Senate antitrust hearing in April about what seemed to be uncontrollable for App Store scammers. The company partially justifies the fees charged to developers for the work they are doing to maintain a secure and reliable app market, including fighting fraud on behalf of developers. Senators must rely on journalists and other “open source reports” (comments that are likely to refer to public efforts like Eleftheriou) to detect such App Store scams. I wanted to know why it didn’t happen.

Apple’s reaction at the time was that the fight against security and fraud was a “cat and mouse” game and we were working to improve it.

With today’s announcement, Apple seems to acknowledge that the public opinion may be needed to effectively combat fraud.

The company also issued a statement in its App Store change announcement to crush rumors that fraudulent app revenues are contributing to App Store profits and are not fully committed to combating fraud. bottom.

“Problem apps have degraded the App Store experience for users and developers, and are constantly expanding techniques to further identify the types of problematic content to remove. If we suspect fraud or misuse, we will notify you and take action, “said the company, adding that the offending app could be removed and developers could lose membership in the Apple Developer Program. I did.

“We are deeply committed to protecting users from problematic apps so that the App Store can continue to offer great opportunities for all developers,” Apple added.

