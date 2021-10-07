5 simple changes that Google can make to reduce monopoly competition





The Justice Department is preparing another antitrust proceeding against Google. The first was submitted in late 2020 and focused on Google’s dominance in search. But now the DOJ is focusing on Google’s anti-competitive practices in the digital advertising space.

Digital marketers who have worked on platforms such as Google Ads, Google Display Network, and YouTube Ads over the last decade are probably not surprising. As cost-per-click soared, click fraud worsened, and third-party cookies soon disappeared, digital advertising gradually became a situation where only Google seemed to win.

In reality, the Google Platform has helped brands in all industries spike website traffic and gain market share through Google Advertising campaigns. In a sense, they deserve as much dominance as they do.

That said, Google just needs to learn how to share. With just a few minor changes, Google’s digital marketing ecosystem could become a fairer place for advertisers and publishers.

Here are five simple changes that Google can make to reduce monopoly competition.

Over the years, Google has quietly increased the number of ads displayed at the top of search engine results pages (SERPs). In early 2020, Google also changed the look of its ads, which is very similar to organic search results.

According to the data, these changes have increased the number of clicks on paid ads instead of organic lists.

2008 Google Ads (image via Manick Bhan)

2021 Google Ads (image via Manick Bhan)

In the most popular search, four Google ads will appear in a position that you can’t see without scrolling. In the above example, the user would have to scroll before viewing the organic list. With so many SERP real estate dedicated to paid advertising, Google is clearly driving users towards the most profitable clicks.

Google also determines the prices advertisers pay through competitive advertising auctions among advertisers. The more advertisers you participate in the auction, the higher your bid. This is called CPC inflation and is occurring in every industry. In some niches, advertisers pay well over $ 200 per click for certain search queries.

However, because Google dominates search, advertisers don’t have a similarly viable alternative if they want to target search intent at a more affordable price. By returning to the three ads above the fold, Google will help digital advertisers mitigate some of the high prices they are currently paying.

In the long run, this will help reduce customer acquisition costs and improve the cost-effectiveness of advertising for brands that rely on Google to drive traffic and revenue.

Over the past few years, multiple proceedings have been filed against Google alleging that they underestimate click fraud. According to a 2020 survey, the average amount of fraudulent clicks is 14% in all industries, costing advertisers an estimated $ 23.7 billion.

Click fraud is a big company. It’s a real problem that Google hasn’t taken almost enough action to solve it. Currently, if an advertiser suspects a click fraud in a campaign, they can ask Google to investigate. Google will automatically return credits to your account when it identifies a fraudulent click.

But only Google decides if those clicks are invalid. Advertisers don’t have a window to that part of the process. Until we find a clear way to audit the quality of clicks paid by advertisers, we’re always skeptical about whether the clicks they pay are actually eligible traffic.

Giving advertisers more insight into where the clicks came from will help make the Google Ads platform a more transparent place.

When it comes to Google Display Networks, Google Adsense takes about 32% of the revenue they earn from advertisers. It leaves only 68% of publishers who have actually built their audience and worked to generate traffic for their website.

This revenue sharing model has put Google in trouble in the past. For example, Google has resolved a 2018 class proceedings settlement with a publisher who claims to have withheld some of its revenue from valid clicks.

Google search is already straining the relationship between Google and publishers. With SERP enhancements such as Knowledge Panels, Answers, and certain rich results from schema markup, Google basically scrapes content created by other publishers. Google also has a history of promoting its own content (such as travel services) more than any other publisher.

Over the years, Google has become a gateway to the Internet. This gives great power to websites that Internet users access and those that they do not.

If Google reduces its revenue share in AdSense, it will be a small step towards repairing the tense relationship with publishers who worked hard to build the valuable audience advertisers want to target.

Most Google searches now end without a click. These are called zero-click searches. This happens because the searcher does not have to find the answer they are looking for in SERP and click on the website from which the answer came from.

Featured snippet example (image via Manick Bhan)

Every time a zero-click search occurs, the publisher who created the content that sets its attention snippet misses the opportunity to show ads to that user. Zero-click search rose to 65% in 2020. This means that many publishers are missing out on the opportunity to generate revenue for their brand through advertising.

Google pays publishers for featured snippets that bring zero-click searchers, and by returning more skins in-game to publishers (and other advertising platforms running on those platforms), publishers themselves. Helps eliminate some of the advantages of.

Much of Google’s power lies not only in digital advertising, but also in Google’s dominance in other markets and technologies. Not surprisingly, Google is using these various assets to leverage the performance and profitability of its digital advertising ecosystem.

For example, Google was scanning Gmail users’ emails for advertising data. This is a requirement to use the free service. They abandoned this practice in 2017, but they speak of a wealth of user information that Google has access to through assets such as Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and search engines.

Google has always relied on user data to improve product performance and quality, but we also use that data for our own benefit. Recent criticisms of the new FLoC technology, which replaces Chrome’s third-party cookies, show how Google can aggressively use a variety of assets to leverage and enhance its unique advantages.

Selling some of these important assets is not an easy change. Perhaps it requires a successful indictment from the Justice Department.

However, if Google finds a way for users and the general public to be more transparent about how they can leverage these assets to benefit other users, or more open source requirements. If there is, it will greatly help reduce Big Tech’s monopoly identity.

Manick Bhan is the founder and CTO of the award-winning SEO and digital marketing agency LinkGraph and the creator of SearchAtlas, an all-in-one SEO toolkit. Through his agency operations, thought leadership and speech engagement, he helps brands of all sizes expand their digital presence. You can follow him at @madmanick.

