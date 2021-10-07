Metroid Dread Review: One of the Best Action Games of 2021





Space bounty hunter Samus Aran prepares for the most difficult mission ever.

Nintendo

It’s strange to see the Metroid series make a comeback with Metroid Dread. It’s seasoned like other Nintendo tycoons like Mario and Zelda, but the story of the alien blast traveling in space isn’t exactly the same in terms of popularity. Still, the effects of Metroid are almost unmatched. It actually invented its own genre. “Metroidvania” is a game focused on exploring open-ended labyrinth dungeons, where players slowly accumulate more abilities to unlock new areas and defeat powerful bosses.

Launched with the new Nintendo Switch OLED, Metroid Dread is not only a great companion game of new hardware, but also a powerful entry into the Metroid series. It rekindles the sensations of atmospheric exploration and thrills that accompany finding a way through the depths of the strange and unknown world of Metroid.

As a direct sequel to the 2002 Metroid Fusion, and as a return to Metroid’s first famous open-ended 2D structure, Dread sticks close to the threads and foundations set by its predecessors over the past few decades. increase. In the dreads, the series heroine Samus Aran moves to the planet ZDR, revealing traces of a threat that was once thought to be defeated, and uncovering even greater threats to the galaxy.

Despite returning to the roots of the series, Metroid Dread has a sense of finality, linking story threads related to Samus’ history and her connection to the lost Chozo civilization. Metroid Dread keeps the door open to future games, but Dread’s story feels like the culmination of several stories across different games. As someone who has been obsessed with the series for years, it was nice to see it work.

Metroid Dread is in harmony with the formula established by the series’ 2D games. In this game, Samus Aran is at his best, defeating alien threats and opening up quick and clever opportunities to skillfully traverse dangerous environments. Playing as Samus in Dread provides a satisfying and exciting way to explore and eliminate enemies. In addition to more accurate aiming, evasive movement, and short-range options, Dread considers Samus to be the most versatile.

It’s thrilling to navigate the various zones of the ZDR and add quick melee attacks and finishers to maintain momentum. Eliminating the enemy is never old. Seeing the various layers of the planet uncovered, such as the ruins of the collapsing Chozoji Temple and the labyrinthine underground laboratory, leaves a satisfying aspect of the Metroid experience. Fear raises Ante by focusing on more opportunities for Samus to meet her match. She is often crazy.

The toughest enemy you face in Metroid Dread is EMMI, a rogue AI that can only be defeated with a special hidden weapon.

Nintendo

During the opening of the game, Metroid Dread will introduce a light stealth section. It is necessary to avoid the line of sight of a rogue AI called EMMI. This is a quadruple machine that can easily overwhelm and overtake Samus. These sections slow down the game. This is the most tense and horrifying encounter in the game, which I sometimes find confusing. When you feel you have the beads on how to beat EMMI with new power-ups, the game adds different layers to make your encounters with the machine more intense later.

These encounters are not only a great way to break the core loops of exploration, platform and shooting, but also lock players throughout the main story. Like its predecessor, Metroid Dread is a rewarding game that ends with a few encounters with EMMI. These large-scale battles became extremely difficult towards the end, which forced me to really keep my skills sharp. Apart from the temporary frustration of having to repeat the battle, the success of maximizing the enemy with skill while escaping unharmed is always satisfying, especially towards the back end of the story. It was going.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

Switch’s handheld mode really improved my experience. Not only did we return to the Metroid Zero Mission and Fusion playthroughs on Nintendo’s old handheld Game Boy Advance, but we also felt that we were investing more in the story and mood of the game. Playing Metroid Dread was like bundling gripping page turns, leaving me with the feeling that I had to look ahead, promising to save the game and take a break.

Metroid Dread is also relaxing with the new Switch OLED. As the screen gets brighter, some of the dark areas feel more atmospheric and eerie, while adding depth to the more colorful areas. It features some of the most exciting and dynamic environments the series has ever seen, and can be seen in the background with details that suggest further dangers in the future. Many felt more prominent when played on Switch OLED, making the game an excellent companion title for new hardware.

Samus can easily defeat the enemy with a short range attack.

Nintendo

However, there are some protracted problems. Metroid Dread is a great action game, but a little too close to its own established formula. As for the currently established Metroidvania sub-genre, it doesn’t necessarily rock the boat. The loop that builds power and slowly unravels the vast world is fascinating, but it’s undeniable that Metroid Dread felt safe in some respects.

The game will be released in line with the resurgence of the Metroidvania genre. Games such as Hollow Knight and Ori and Will of the Wisps are inspired by Metroid, but are formulating in a meaningful way. Metroid Dread is a worthy, well-crafted entry in the series that pioneered the sub-genre, but feels like just another addition to the game’s chorus that offers a similar experience.

Still, Metroid Dread has a lot to love and I’m happy to see the series in good shape. The Metroid Dread is definitely not the last of Samus Aran, but it’s an effective capper for certain times in the Metroid series. Metroid Dread is a great game and makes you feel like you’re home.

Metroid Dread will be available on October 8th with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/metroid-dread-review-one-of-the-best-action-games-of-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos