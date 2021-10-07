Apple and Google are under mobile OS antitrust scrutiny in Japan





The Tokyo-Japan Fair Trade Commission will investigate whether Apple and Google are leveraging their dominance in the smartphone operating system market to eliminate competition and severely limit consumer choice.

The survey includes interviews and surveys with OS operators, app developers, and smartphone users, Shuichi Sugahisa, executive secretary of the committee, told reporters Wednesday. This initiative will investigate the market conditions for smart watches and other wearables, as well as smartphones.

Antitrust oversight agencies have compiled a report outlining the OS market structure and why competition is stagnant. The Commission will work with the Central Government’s Digital Market Competition Council, which is conducting its own market research.

Practices that prove to be anti-competitive will be itemized in the report, along with possible violations of Japanese law against monopoly.

In February, the government enforced a law on improving the transparency and fairness of digital platforms. If the authorities decide that the law applies to the OS market, OS operators will be instructed to submit regular reports on transactions to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In Japan, Apple’s iOS has a 70% share of smartphone operating systems, while Android has a 30% share. App developers, whether they specialize in music, streaming video, ebooks, or mobile games, need to match their software with operating system specifications when viewing it on their smartphones.

Google has been accused of instructing device makers to include search apps as a condition for installing Android. Consumers using these devices will not be able to use other search apps.

The Fair Trade Commission will investigate whether Apple and Google’s parent Alphabet are taking advantage of the market to hunt down apps and put consumers at a disadvantage.

Competition agencies around the world are working to remove the restrictions that tech giants impose on consumers and developers.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission submitted a report to Congress in May stating how mobile device manufacturers are using parts and adhesives that are not available to consumers and third-party operators. This violates the so-called repair rights law. The FTC began investigating antitrust laws in July.

The US Department of Justice filed an antitrust proceeding against Google last October because of anti-competitive practices in the search engine market. According to the lawsuit, Google paid Apple up to $ 12 billion annually in exchange for Safari’s browser’s default search engine. The Justice Department also leaves Google with the task of prioritizing its own apps on the Android OS.

The European Union has previously punished Google for freezing its rivals. In 2018, the European Commission fined device makers € 4.3 billion ($ 5 billion) for forcing them to pre-install Android operating systems and Google apps.

Japan Fair Trade Commission has been scrutinizing the digital sector since 2019. A cloud service market survey began in April. The latest inquiries will be the fourth in this initiative, following the e-commerce market and app stores, digital advertising and cloud services.

