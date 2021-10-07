Forrester Announces Complete Conference Agenda for Technology & Innovation APAC 2021





The two-day event helps top business and technology leaders in the region embrace creativity as a competitive advantage to drive growth

SYDNEY, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the complete conference agenda for the Technology & Innovation APAC 2021 Live Virtual Experience in October 2021. This year’s events, including Life, Lenovo, OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered, provide clear guidance that enables business and technology leaders to quickly respond to evolving client needs and create a culture of continuous innovation. Provides insights and real-world solutions.

Forrester logo (PRNewsfoto / Forrester)

Despite increasing investment in technology, many organizations in the Asia Pacific region face the challenge of digital identity. To achieve competitive differentiation, companies need to leverage their creativity to enhance problem solving. This enables companies to develop better products, services, processes, and experiences. According to Forrester, future fitters with the ability to quickly reconfigure their business structures and capabilities to meet the needs of future customers and employees will grow nearly three times faster than their peers. Technology & Innovation APAC explores ways for companies with the right strategies and talent to leverage platforms, practices, and partners to unleash creativity within the organization and enhance the customer and employee experience.

Samuel Higgins, Forrester’s event host and chief analyst, said: “A company that embraces creativity can help drive fundamental business change, but to be more creative and drive innovation, you need to change your mind and explore new practices, platforms, and partnerships. We look forward to sharing the latest insights and research at this year’s event, and not only will leaders unleash their competitive advantage and differentiation, but also greater effectiveness, increased efficiency and accelerated growth. Best practice showing how to achieve. “

The story continues

The highlights of the agenda are:

The creativity boom heralds the arrival of new growth. Creativity underpins a new era of rapid economic growth and expansion driven by innovative solutions, breakthrough products and innovative ideas. This keynote reveals how creativity can help businesses create differentiation and advantage in the market.

Coordinate technology for creativity, adaptability, adaptability, and resilience. Instead of relying on technology buckets and legacy operating models, stimulating future adaptive technology strategies can help businesses become more creative, adaptable, and resilient. In this keynote, we’ll discuss how different combinations of platforms, practices, and partners can contribute to innovation-driven success.

How Co-Innovation Really Works: Lessons from Asia. Creativity is an ecosystem issue, requiring contributions from business, operations, and technology teams to similarly coordinate value from technology and service providers. The panel discussion was attended by industry speakers from HDFC Life, Lenovo and OCBC Bank to help companies build an approach to their relationships with service providers, maximizing impact and improving the flow of creativity. Share

Build a creative team that fits the future. The speed of innovation defines the winner of the digital economy. In this Fireside Chat, Standard Chartered Bank Group CIO Michael Gorriz helps banks achieve their team’s future ambitions, from in-house entrepreneurship to skill training and employee experience to drive collaboration. Share hands-on insights on how to develop the right environment. innovation.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, access diverse and inclusive content, and set up one-on-one sessions with Forrester analysts. The event will offer senior technology leaders an executive program, the Executive Leadership Exchange, which extends Forrester’s thought leadership presented at the conference keynote and discusses best practices in line with executive priorities.

The event will also feature a guest performance by Casey Novan, one of Australia’s most versatile entertainers. After a surge in fame at the age of 16, Casey became the youngest Australian Idol winner in 2004 and has since been active not only as a musician, but also on stage, screen, presentation and writing. ..

Resources:

About Forrester Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory companies in the world. Help leaders in technology, marketing, customer experience, products, and sales leverage customer attachment to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s unique research, consulting and events, leaders around the world can boldly work, navigate change and put their customers at the center of leadership, strategy and operations. Our unique insights are based on an annual survey of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders and technology leaders worldwide. A rigorous and objective survey method, including a Forrester Wave assessment. Over 52 million real-time feedback polls. And the shared wisdom of our customers. For more information, please visit Forrester.com.

Source Forrester

