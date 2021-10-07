Planet Money: Indicators from Planet MoneyExBulletin





SALLY HERSHIPS, Host:

This is an indicator of planet money. I’m Sally Harships from Stacy Vaneck Smith. And Darian Woods, you’ve been talking a lot about S-curves lately.

DARIAN WOODS, Host:

that’s right. I love the S-curve without being shy. Sally, take a look at this chart I sent you.

Harship: I’m looking for it.

Wood: This chart shows the number of people vaccinated in the United States.

Harship: I see.

Wood: So you know the total number of people who have been vaccinated. It is on the vertical axis. And if you go any further, it’s just the passage of time. So, Sally, if you had to say what this letter was, what would that letter be?

Harship: Is it S (laughs)?

Wood: You know what the answer is. But you know, to be honest. Is that so-that is, not exactly S.

Harship: It’s like not an S at best-perhaps like an S having a bad day, or a really sleepy, lazy, drunk, stretched S.

Wood: Yeah, it’s like S leaning forward and I have a slight headache. Therefore, the S-curve is actually any line on the graph, initially rising fairly slowly, rising very quickly, and then falling at some level. And I keep seeing this shape everywhere, not just in public health. You see it in innovations like computers, internet and mobile phones. All of these are getting better and more people are using them. Therefore, we curved the graph over time to increase the number of users until it reached its peak.

Harship: Today’s show is brought to you with the letter S. This is the only letter that can explain how you got an airplane, a car, a computer, or a phone. I will show you how the S-curve describes the world.

(Music sound bite)

Harship: Trying to figure out where technology is going next is a trillion dollar problem. Benedict Evans is an analyst who spends his days figuring out which software and gadgets will sell better in the future so investors can invest in that trillion dollar problem. And Benedict also has a degree in history, and he still uses history in his work. He finds it really useful.

Benedict Evans: Otherwise you can see the headlines about the company and don’t really understand, well, this happened four, five or ten times ago in different ways. And this is what may happen next.

Wood: And one of the patterns that Benedict sees many times in innovation is the S-curve. This technology starts with something that is expensive, clunky, and less widely adopted, such as the first cars.

EVANS: It’s a toy or an expensive luxury item for anyone who has more than a sense of money.

Harship: Or people really had an attachment to their horses.

Wood: (laughs).

Harship: But at some point (laughs), cars became better, cheaper, and more attractive than horses and carts. And almost everyone buys it. And you are on the steep slope of S.

Wood: Then, when technology began to become so mysterious and incredible, like cars with combustion engines, it’s becoming a part of everyday life. We reach the top of the S-curve, where technology hasn’t improved much and there aren’t many new customers to sell. But then, a whole new technology with its own S-curve could culminate.

Harship: Take the computer. In the 1970s, there were all these mainframe computers. It was a big and cumbersome calculator, like occupying the whole room. It is used by large companies and government agencies for salaries. And in the mid-1970s, a whole new S-curve began to spin, but at first it was slow.

EVANS: This new idea emerges. This is what is now called a personal computer. And it starts with looking like a toy for enthusiasts.

Wood: Yes, we are at the bottom of that S.

EVANS: That’s right. As you know, you had to buy a circuit board and write your own software. But it unleashes this new set of economics and these new economies of scale.

Harship: Economies of scale-that is, the more customers there are, the cheaper it is for businesses to make things. Increasing the number of customers also means that companies can invest in improving quality.

EVANS: As you know, the better the product, or the more capable the product, the more people can use it, the more people have its use case, the more money they get, the more It will be a lot of investment. Unlocked this new, much larger market.

Harship: But even with cheaper and faster PCs, their exponential growth is limited. Computers were undoubtedly upgraded from toys in the 80’s and early 90’s. It has become a full-fledged work tool. But there wasn’t a big reason why every home might want to invest thousands of dollars in something like a glorious word processor at the time.

EVANS: Then the Internet suddenly means that there is a reason for ordinary people to have a PC. This unlocks this all-new, much larger market. This will move from perhaps 100 million PCs on Earth in the mid-90s to more than 1 billion PCs on Earth today.

Wood: And there’s probably a slowdown at some point.

EVANS: Well, there is a slowdown at some point for so many reasons. One of them, for example, is that every office worker has a PC. Every middle class family has one or two PCs. The other is the so-called exchange cycle. As you know, the speed of innovation is slowing down, so the difference between a new PC and a five-year-old PC is getting smaller and smaller.

Wood: That’s it-PC S-curve cycle. It was basically a toy from the 1970s and 80s. This was a convenient device for work in the early 1990s, but it was a somewhat limited device. The internet will then accelerate adoption. And the PCs and companies that make it seem to go up steadily. But in the early 2000s, there was technology, its adoption, a sort of peak, it started to stagnate and started to grow fairly slowly. The S curve is completed.

Harship: But in the background, this all-new S-curve is brewed.

EVANS: That’s when the smartphone explodes. And of course, smartphones are PCs. In a meaningful way, it’s a new personal computer. Smartphones are going through that very cycle.

Wood: Yeah. Therefore, the cycle-S curve cycle continues within the new format.

EVANS: That’s right.

Harship: But of course, that S-curve will also reach the plateau. Currently, there are about 7.5 billion people on the planet, of which 6.5 billion already have smartphones. Obviously, the lack of people slowed growth.

Wood: And smartphone technology itself has peaked. The New York Times recently said the new iPhone 13 quote “could be the most gradual upgrade ever.” In a sense, the S-Curve is a story of the growth of so many things in the world, as success leads to success, including population growth, vaccination, and investment in new technologies. But whether it runs out of land or customers, we face real-world constraints.

Harship: Now Benedict quickly points out that not all technologies are in the form of S-curves. For example, online shopping-The number of people using online shopping continues to grow. But it usually grew like a straight line. And at this point, some really cool tech for being just for the super rich or used as a stunt could remain the same.

EVANS: You can also see rocket packs from the 1960s. If you remember, do you remember the Bond movie that James Bond wore a rocket pack? And because it burns 1 liter of hydrogen peroxide per second, it flies for 30 seconds. And there isn’t much hydrogen peroxide you can carry. In that case, there is no S-curve here because there is no path to improve.

Harship: Benedict says you need to look up and ask all the technologies, but are there any groundbreaking principles here? Can you see the way some of the technology gets better and better? And will it really be useful for many people, not a toy?

Wood: So we asked Benedict what he was thinking in the early stages of the current S-curve. This may look like a gimmick for the rich that almost everyone will use in the not too distant future.

Harship: And Benedict, like artificial intelligence, had a very long list of potential candidates he was thinking of …

Wood: … virtual reality …

Harship: … Augmented reality, but not just Pokemon GO …

Tree: … plant-based meat. In the future, cryptocurrencies may play more roles.

Harship: Benedict believed that electric cars would be clearly cheaper than internal combustion engines in about five years. However, few pop out like the early smartphones, for example.

EVANS: Is there anything that works? Do you just improve it now? And it’s not yet clear if it’s there.

Wood: Unfortunately, it will become apparent over time.

EVANS: Yeah. Now, the Galactic Hitchhiker’s Guide has a great line about characters who have been dead for a year for tax purposes. And you know, sometimes when you see something like this, you’ll find it very nice to spend 10 years and then come back to see what has changed. Skip all this and come back.

Wood: So I think the real breakthrough in that situation is that I’m allowed to come back in 10 years.

Harship: I rely on jetpacks. Waiting for a bottle of hydrogen peroxide.

Wood: All right. For me, it’s immortal. I think that is a big leap in technology (laughs). But yeah, you can have your jetpack.

(Music sound bite)

WOODS: This episode of THE INDICATOR was produced by Julia Ritchey with the help of James Willetts. Fact checked by Michael He. Kate Concannon edited the show and THE INDICATOR is NPR’s work.

