Payment providers need to meet the speed needs of digital consumers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to Capgemini’s research, payments are entering a new, experience-driven era with Covid-19 accelerating the timeline of transformation and increasing digital desires of customers.

It covers 44 payment markets in different geographic regions and is based on a survey of 6,300 customers worldwide and interviews and surveys of more than 210 payment executives.

A 2020 survey found that nearly 45% of consumers frequently use mobile wallets to make payments (more than 20 transactions per year).

Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini Financial Services and Group Executive Board member, said payment providers need to find ways to meet consumer expectations for speed and ease of use as digital payments and mobile wallets become more common than exceptions. It states that there is.

To accept next-generation payments, banks need to build a free partnership ecosystem to keep up with the speed of change.

Expected to recover spending in 2021, increasing non-cash transactions, growing by buying invisible biometrics, cryptocurrencies later with instant payments, e-commerce, and next-generation payment methods promotes it.

After eight years of double-digit growth, pandemic hesitation in uncertain market conditions slowed global non-cash transaction growth from 16.5% in 2019 to 7.8% in 2020.

However, global non-cash transactions are ready to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% (2020-2025 forecast), driven by next-generation payments, and are projected to reach 1.8 trillion by the end of the forecast period. increase.

Globally, APAC is leading the digital payments revolution. By 2025, the region will account for more than half of the world’s non-cash transactions with a CAGR of 28% between 2020 and 25. More than 500 million Europeans say they will shop online in 2021 (25.5% of them cross borders).

In Europe, mobile payments and cross-border e-commerce will increase, driving more than 400 billion transactions with a CAGR of 13% in 2025 (2020-2025 forecast).

In North America, non-cash payments are projected to stabilize as card transaction growth has peaked and mobile payments have been delayed.

As digital adoption continues to accelerate, increasing volume and immediate processing requirements are expanding traditional payment infrastructure.

Approximately 55% of executives surveyed say that technology investment priorities are payment infrastructure modernization (real-time payment system implementation, API integration, ISO 20022 migration, cloud transformation). ..

Providers need to prioritize digital capabilities to stay competitive, Capgemini says. Covid-19 has driven both retail and B2B payments to digital.

With the growing digital desire of retail and B2B customers, the big gap in meeting customer expectations continues to evolve, redefining customer engagement in the payments industry.

According to Capgemini, attractive loyalty and rewards, frictionless trading experience, alternative payment options and sustainable payment products are key areas where there is a gap between customer expectations and company executives. ..

