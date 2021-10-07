5 Reasons Retailers Need to Use Safe and Appropriate Product Packages — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





1. To protect people from dangerous products

With so many different types of products out there, different types of packages should be available to suit your specific needs, such as FIBC bags. For most items, boxes, paper bags and packing peanuts will suffice. However, these basic packaging materials have no effect on dangerous items.

It is best to determine the class of these dangerous goods. There are nine classes, as shown below.

Class 1 explosive

Class 2 flammable gas

Class 3 flammable liquid

Class 4 flammable solid

Class 5 oxidizer or organic peroxide

Class 6 toxic or infectious material

Class 7 radioactive material

Class 8 corrosive material

Other Class 9 Dangerous Goods (Dry Ice, Blue Asbestos, Lithium Metal Batteries, etc.) Based on the above classification, you can imagine that poor packaging can lead to serious accidents and casualties.

For example, classes 1, 2, 3, and 4 of flammable packages can lead to explosions and fires. To avoid this, it is essential to use safe packaging to reduce or prevent the possibility of the product coming off.

2. Make sure the item is undamaged

Another reason why using a secure package is essential is to make sure that the item is undamaged. Glassware, technical equipment, etc. can easily be damaged if they are not wrapped in a package that can absorb the force of the impact.

During transportation, your luggage may be handled roughly and swung around. Also, other items may be stacked on top of them. It is important not only to use a protective package like Petit Petit, but also to use techniques like double boxing to make sure the item is completely safe.

3. To reduce loss

Corrupted items can lead to loss of senders and recipients. For business owners, protecting products through shipping is part of their responsibility.

This is because there is no way to guarantee that the goods will be processed correctly after they have been delivered for delivery. Therefore, the best thing they can do is make sure to use the proper packaging to fully protect the goods.

If it is damaged when it arrives at the recipient, we may ask for a refund or replacement. This means that the company suffers losses from damaged and replacement products. And it is also common for them to pay the shipping costs again.

When it comes to merchandise recipients, it’s a waste of time, especially if they are resellers or businesses that rely on safe and timely delivery of merchandise.

4. Establish branding

Using a safe and proper package is also great for branding as it can be positively reflected in your company.

This shows that the brand is paying attention to its customers. If customer care is brand-focused, inadequate packaging can ruin this message.

Unfortunately, if you don’t understand your brand’s values, it can be poorly reflected in the service of your entire company. Therefore, it is important to prioritize all steps, including choosing the right package.

In addition, you can create packages that are specific to a particular company. Labeling and design make it easy to achieve a recognizable package compared to other packages.

5. Gain the trust of our customers

As mentioned earlier, inadequate packaging can affect branding and how customers view the entire company.

This can affect whether your customers choose to do business with you again in the future. If the item is damaged or the packaging is inadequate, it can be a big off for the customer.

It can also affect how your product or brand as a whole is evaluated and reviewed. In this era, many rely on real customer ratings and reviews to decide whether to buy.

Inadequate packaging reviews can reduce sales. This can be catastrophic for retailers. Especially if you didn’t understand it correctly in the first place.

It’s important to invest in and be careful about the type of packaging you use for your product, as most customers won’t give the company a second chance if their first experience is bad. By doing this, not only the products that customers trust, but also the products will not be damaged, and the entire business can prosper.

Comments on how great the packaging is and how much attention a company pays to shipping its products can help make them stand out.

Not only will it help you get more repeaters, but it will also help you buy new products. At the same time, it can increase sales and get good blessings for buyers.

Conclusion

Retailers rely on packaging to send their products to other companies or directly to their homes.

However, depending on the nature of the product, certain packages may be required to ensure the safety of the item. Not only that, safe packaging can also protect people from dangerous goods such as explosives.

But one of the best reasons to get a safe and proper package is an investment that can be very profitable. This is to help establish branding and earn people’s trust.

Therefore, it can help ensure repeaters and positive reviews, which can attract more possible buyers. Consider the ideas listed here when using the right product packaging.

