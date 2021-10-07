Amazon CEO says video games have the potential to become the largest entertainment business. TechNewsNews & Top Stories





New York (Bloomberg)-Amazon.com has long struggled to make great video games. Now that it’s finally hit, the company predicts a bright future for its business.

CEO Andy Jassy said at a technical meeting on Tuesday (October 5) that games could be the largest entertainment category in the long run.

This is a bold declaration for companies that have failed in games for nearly a decade and have just renewed their commitment to the film business in the form of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s acquisition of US $ 8.45 billion (S $ 11.5 billion).

A week ago, Amazon released New World, an online computer game where archers and ax-wielders colonize mythical lands.

Jassy said he was on a “great start” with millions of active players a day. Interest from gamers and viewers of Amazon’s livestreaming website Twitch continued last week, with the first four online reviews generally positive, with an average aggregator website Metacritic scoring 81%.

Even before Jassy became CEO in July, he oversaw Amazon’s efforts to enter video games.

The division, which debuted in 2012, has faced years of turmoil. Bloomberg recorded a difficult journey in a January article under the headline “Amazon can make almost anything except good video games.”

“There were a lot of articles written. For example, why can’t I build a game when Amazon knows how to build everything but the game?” Jassy said on Seattle’s tech news site GeekWire. Spoken at an event on Tuesday hosted by.

“It takes a few, or a few times, to find a hit, but they haven’t lost their determination.”

Amazon released its first major video game title, Crucible, in May 2020. It encountered a bitter review and the company quickly withdrew. It completely abandoned the Crucible a year ago and offered a refund to the customer. “Some games will fail brilliantly,” said Jasie.

After a warm welcome to the New World, Jeff Bezos immediately declared it a victory. “After many failures and setbacks in the game, we succeeded,” the former CEO tweeted on Friday, three days after the release. “Don’t give up no matter how difficult it is”

He then posted a link to the Bloomberg story in January, detailing the company’s game failure.

Early signs are promising, but experts warn. “It’s too early to say a hit, it’s not a disaster,” said David Cole, an analyst at DFC Intelligence, who tracks the video game industry. “If it’s not Amazon, it’s not what we consider to be a huge game, in the sense that you don’t pay much attention to it.”

Critics rate the game as good, and it’s no exception. “I don’t know if I’m terribly bored or have a great time,” PC Gamer wrote.

Over 77,000 reviews on Steam show that players have mixed opinions, but due to the long queue to access the online world, the game saw a barrage of negative comments. ..

On Tuesday, about a week after its release, at some point New World became the top game in terms of players, with over 662,000 players playing on Steam at one time. Hundreds of thousands of people were watching it on Twitch.

