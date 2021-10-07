



Google Maps is great for getting directions to distant cities and discreet shopping plazas. But what if you open it just to realize that you don’t know where you are now?

no problem. For all versions of Google Maps[現在地]There is a button. Tap this to zoom over the map to the exact location and move a distance of hundreds of feet.

Here’s how to use your computer or mobile phone to find out where you are currently on Google Maps.

How to find out where you are on Google Maps

First and foremost, make sure your device is connected to the internet. Even if you save some offline maps, you still need internet access to Google Maps to find your location.

1. Open Google Maps on your computer or smartphone and load the map.

2. The app should be automatically centered on your current location, but in the lower right corner[現在地]If you do not click or tap the button. It looks like a bullseye on websites and Android apps, but it looks like an arrow on the iPhone app.

The icons are slightly different for Android apps or desktop websites and iPhone apps.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

3. Your browser or phone may ask you to give Google Maps permission to view your location. forgive.

4. The map will move to focus on your current location. The dark blue circle is where Google Maps thinks you are currently, and the translucent blue circle around it is where you might be.

The faster the internet, the more reliable Google Maps will be at your location and the narrower the range of translucency. If Google Maps has trouble finding you, it probably means you need a better cell signal or a faster internet.

Quick Tip: For iPhone and Android apps[現在地]Tap the button twice to turn on compass mode. The app revolves around your current location, but the map rotates to match the direction you are currently facing in real life.

[現在地]Tap the option again to change the orientation of the map.Google

William Antonelli

Technical Reference Editor and Staff Writer

