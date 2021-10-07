Australian pharmaceutical industry is using Google Cloud to modernize its data platform





Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) has announced that it will look to Google Cloud as part of its plans to leverage data, machine learning and AI to personalize its customer journey.

API is the parent company behind retailers such as Priceline Pharmacy and SoulPattison Chemist, as well as the A $ 3.5 billion wholesale pharmaceutical business.

APICTO Dean Matthews talks to ZDNet that work priorities on Google Cloud, launched six months ago, are more customized to 7.5 million Priceline Pharmacy Sister Club loyalty members based on shopping preferences. Explained that it is to provide a retail experience. Purchase history.

“For us, the Sister Club is almost a crown jewel,” Matthews said.

“We invested a lot in this, built the platform bottom-up and cleaned up the data. This is the culmination of all our strategies. Now we have very high quality analytics. We are in a position to do this. By using recommended AI, conversational AI, tendency to buy models, machine learning models, etc., Google will appear. “

As part of the project, the API will modernize existing legacy data platforms by migrating from Google Analytics 360 to Google Analytics 4. According to Matthews, the company has access to structured and unstructured data and “can make a lot of innovation. Around that data.”

Some of these activities allow companies to adapt to real-time customer behavior and variable changes such as pricing and special executives, while at the same time e-commerce, web channels, mobile, apps, and digital health services.

This move also creates a data ingestion process, allowing other apps and channels to stream data to the same analytic data stream, Matthews added.

The API has also created a digital hub hosted on Google Cloud. This centralizes API loyalty, e-commerce, and customer data platforms.

“We put all our digital assets and features together and put them together in one team. The idea was to put these digital services and features at the center to serve all brands and serve them. You can make your brand proposal come true. No, “Matthews said.

The move to Google Cloud is backed by other technology transformation efforts that the API has done over the last four years. Some projects include integrating retail and wholesale into a single SAP ERP platform, deploying a new loyalty platform and new CRM system, and migrating to the Amazon Web Services cloud.

“The transformation program itself has 10 workloads. It’s very rigorous. It’s from e-com customer analytics, data assets, and even human capabilities (internal process changes, internal rebuilds to pull people out). ). We will bring together various teams. “

“There are new features we’re introducing to manage machine learning. We’re doing some of them today, but the number is small and the team is growing.”

Other key areas of the API include expanding click-and-delivery services in franchise stores.

Similarly, loyalty giant Flybuys aims to improve the customer experience by building a data sharing platform on data cloud company Snowflake for Flybuys retail partners to share data and gain customer insights. I am trying to be able to do it.

This move will help Flybuys migrate from its on-premises database, which currently contains over 750 terabytes of data collected from multiple sources, including in-store and online transaction data from retail program partners.

“Data access has been significantly faster, which means you can be confident that your analysis and insights are based on the most up-to-date data possible. Often, instead of delaying up to 48 hours. , With access to retail data, almost in real time, “said Arul Arogyanathan, Head of Architecture and Engineering at Flybuys.

