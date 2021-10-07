Pricing and specifications for the Google Pixel 6 were proposed by a German retailer prior to its launch on October 19th.





The price and specifications of the Google Pixel 6 appear to have been leaked by a German retailer through promotional materials posted online. The new Google Pixel smartphone will be available later this month with the Pixel 6 Pro. Following the details in the promotional material, the Pixel 6 will include features such as dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensors, and facial recognition technology. Smartphones may also be available for booking promotions in Europe, which are said to run until October 27th.

As technical writer Nils Ahrensmeier discovered, German retail chain Saturn allegedly leaked the price and specifications of Google Pixel 6 prior to its official launch. A promotional flyer has been created by the retailer to suggest details.

Google Pixel 6 Price (Forecast)

The Google Pixel 6 is priced at € 649 with an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, a source shared by Saturn suggests. The surfaced pricing is consistent with what YouTuber recently leaked. In addition, since October 1927, there has been a pre-order offer, and as stated in the leaflet, customers will receive free € 279.99 (about 24,200 rupees), which is equivalent to Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700.

Google Pixel 6 specifications (planned)

In addition to pricing, promotional materials suggest some key specifications for the Google Pixel 6. The phone seems to have a dual rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary sensor, a 12 megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8 megapixel self-camera. Front sensor. It is also said to have a 4,620mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor that can be embedded in the display. In addition, this article states that Pixel 6 comes with facial recognition. This can be done via a new sensor on the front.

Google will launch Pixel 6 with Pixel 6 Pro at the event on October 19th. In the meantime, more rumors and leaks may occur, suggesting that we can look forward to the next generation of the Pixel flagship.

