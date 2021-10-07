Amazon’s Latest Physical Retail Behavior Analysis — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Amazon Fresh hits London

Also, on the retail side of physical stores, Amazon is busy opening an Amazon Fresh location in London, with the latest location in Dalston.

Others are in Camden, Ealing, Wembley Park, White City and Canary Wharf. Business hours are 7 AM to 11 PM, 7 days a week.

Customers use the Amazon app to enter and clean up their smartphones and buy what they need. At the end of the visit, they can head to the exit without having to line up or check out.

Amazon hasn’t disclosed the exact number or location, but plans to open more in the larger London area, with reports suggesting that Bankside may come next.

Huflecher, Global Head of Consulting and Innovation at Wunderman Thompson Commerce, means that all of this is accelerating Amazon’s idea as an omni-channel service rather than pure e-commerce.

He commented that Amazon’s 4-star shop offers a unique winning combination that most other physical high street stores can’t compete with.

A solid reputation (literally and figuratively) offered during a pandemic that others couldn’t, a range of highly rated products, and a loyal Prime member customer base who wants more of the same. For most physical stores, it’s a dream.

Fletcher adds: When it comes to bricks and mortar, it’s clear that Amazon isn’t confused. It’s a potential stunt, admired as an opportunity to drive it into Prime, and Amazon is doing its best and is more likely to win. Challenge the current situation.

In particular, these stores are intentionally included for everyone, even prime memberships and even Amazon accounts, which are not a prerequisite for shopping there. Amazon relies on consumer thinking that is increasingly loyal to services rather than brands.

As long as Amazon’s 4-stars offer the same level of price, service, and efficiency as online, it’s hard to overlook these stores as another feather of an already crowded cap.

The conclusion is

Amazon is often accused of killing British High Street by cutting down on traditional retailers and paying less taxes.

Now they are also focusing on their physical behavior.

However, the jury is controversial as to whether it can run hundreds of stores and become a force to consider.

Alternatively, it may not be Amazon’s endgame. Perhaps, as Natalie Berg believes, the four-star concept is more than practical.

And perhaps this is building a small number of (like) stores across the UK with the ultimate goal of drawing people into the Amazon ecosystem. Don’t bet on that event. But again, don’t rule out a serious challenge to the status quo on High Street.

Whether you love or hate them, you have to give it to Amazon. They always keep you guessing.

