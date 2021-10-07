Apple hasn’t removed Telegram from iPhone





Apple Urgent Update: Why iPhone Users Need to Update Devices

Apple releases an emergency software patch after researchers discover a security flaw that allows hackers to secretly install spyware on your device.

Staff video, USA TODAY

Claim: Apple is removing Telegram messaging app from iPhone

An old hoax claiming that Apple has removed a popular private messaging app from the iPhone has begun to spread again on social media.

According to a Facebook post published on January 28, Telegram has “announced that it will remove the app” from its phone.

“Telegram has announced that it will apply the mentioned settings to prevent this,” the post reads.

The text comes with screenshots that are supposed to guide Telegram users on how to make sure the app hasn’t been deleted.

There are other variations on this claim, with some Facebook users saying that Apple has announced that it will remove Telegram from the iPhone.

Fact Check: False Claims Apple Banned Dating App Grindr from App Store

However, spokesmen for both companies told USA TODAY that the claim was inaccurate. Apple has not removed the messaging app from the iPhone.

USA TODAY contacted social media users who shared their posts for comment.

Telegram, Apple refutes allegations

Rumors in social media posts stem from a proceeding filed on January 17 by Mark Ginsberg, president of Coalition for a Safer Web, a non-profit organization that aims to eliminate radical remarks from social media. It seems to be emitting.

According to the Washington Post, nonprofits have demanded that Apple be removed from the App Store for failing to crack down on violent conversations in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Analyst: Apple’s lineup is “good” because people are at home

After a few weeks of turmoil, Apple announced a new product lineup for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. (September 14th)

AP

However, Apple has not removed the app from the App Store. Officials from both companies said the claims on social media were unfounded.

“The claim is wrong,” Telegram spokesman Remi Bourne told USA TODAY in a direct message.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, an Apple spokeswoman also said the claim was false.

Apps in your company’s App Store must comply with the App Store review guidelines. If Apple discovers that your app violates the rules, it will notify the developer and work with the developer to address the issue. In some cases, Apple removes the app from the store.

Fact Check: Mobile phone users need service or Wi-Fi to change voice mail in case of weather emergency

An Apple spokeswoman said that if the app is removed, customers who have previously downloaded the app will still be able to access the app unless they remove it themselves.

According to the Apple Support website, screenshots of Facebook posts show iOS screentime content and privacy limit settings. These settings are for managing the usage of your personal device.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate the claim that Apple has removed the Telegram messaging app from the iPhone as FALSE. A spokesperson for both companies said Apple hasn’t removed the Telegram app from the iPhone.

Our Fact Check Source: Coalition for a Safer Web, October 1, Access, Litigation Against Apple Washington Post, January 17, 2021, Apple Sued by A Group Claiming to Suppress Telegrams After the Capitol Attack Remi Vaughn, September 28, USA TODAY Apple spokesperson, October 1, email statement to the United States TODAY Check Your Fact, September 26, fact check: Telegram from Apple’s phone Did you announce that you will remove the app? , Latest News Apple Developer, October 1st Access, App Store Review Guidelines Apple Support, October 1st Access, Content and Privacy Restrictions Settings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/10/06/fact-check-apple-not-removing-telegram-iphones/5947584001/

