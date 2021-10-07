Turkish tech publisher Webrazzi acquires Tech.eu to integrate tech news across Europe – TechCrunch





Webrazzi, Turkey’s leading tech startup media title, has acquired Tech.eu, a longtime tech startup site in Europe. Webrazzi and Tech.eu’s pooled entities will now offer a combination of editing, data, and research platforms that provide news and market intelligence. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Launched by Arda Kutsal in 2006, Webrazzi reaches 1.25 million readers a month (15 million annually) and expands its reach in Europe and English with the acquisition of Tech.eu.

Launched by former TechCrunch writer Robin Wauters in 2013, Tech.eu has been one of Europe’s tech startups and innovation news destinations ever since. However, competition is intensifying with many other European retailers, including EU Startups, Silicon Canals, and Financial Times-backed Sifted.eu. (TechCrunch’s European bureau started reporting in 2006).

Investors at Tech.eu included 500 Startups, Adeo Ressi (The Founder Institute), Roxanne Varza (Station F), Daniel Waterhouse (Balderton) and Carlos Eduardo Espinal (Seedcamp).

Wauters explained that some of the sales motivations came from the desire to have its own technology stack, custom CMS, custom software for managing native advertising campaigns, and Webrazzi’s event platform.

Arda Kutsal, Founder and CEO of Webrazzi, said: We are pleased to expand further into Europe with the acquisition of Tech.eu, which has long been regarded as the premier source of technology news and market data. We are impressed with the team’s achievements so far and our solid plans for the future, and we can’t wait to work with them to make them happen.

Robin Wauters, Founding Editor and Managing Director of Tech.eu, said: Next, let’s see how widely the combined editing platform can be used. The European technology ecosystem is evolving at an incredible pace and we can’t wait to continue to cover and analyze future details under the umbrella of Webrazzi. I sincerely hope that it will be more fun and harder work! “

On the phone with me, he added: We weren’t looking for someone to actually sell, but Arda contacted us from 2014 to invest in a seed round. It didn’t happen, but as they say, we kept in touch, talked about each other’s business, and something led to something else.

It’s always very difficult to compete because we didn’t have a big sales team. Of course, they bring a team of 25 out of the box to the table. It was music that I could hear, as it was a very fierce competition not only on the media side, but also on the data and event side. .. He added that this acquisition means more ability to accelerate what we want to do.

Did he notice that the European media environment is becoming more and more competitive?

I think competition is normal. Looking at how the European technology ecosystem itself has grown and matured, there are several publications. I think we were early, maybe a little too early. But it did it in the first few years when it was still relatively small. But he said it’s normal to have multiple publications, as it’s now mature enough to think that a single publication can no longer do justice.

I asked if his investor wanted to withdraw. We raised it about seven years ago, so VCs aren’t always in contact with investors like portfolio companies. It was like a group of angels who first supported us. No one really wanted to sell because we didn’t want to sell. Not even me. “

On the phone, Kutsal told me: that exciting. We’ve been working on this for the last 8-9 months and the pandemic made this difficult, but we managed to sign everything. I have always wanted to expand to different parts of Europe. I called Robin at the end of 2020.

He said Webrazzi’s technology stack is a major factor in trading. We have so many technologies. It has its own CMS content management system, online event platform, its own native advertising solution, and more. At one point Robin had a great team, but realized he didn’t have his own technology. Therefore, this was a major factor in the transaction.

He said the merged entity will now expand further in Europe, perhaps Russia, and the MENA region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/07/turkish-tech-publisher-webrazzi-acquires-tech-eu-consolidating-tech-news-across-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos