



The partnership will give digital wallets connected to the Stellar network access to MoneyGram’s global retail platform, providing consumers with a bridge between digital assets and local currencies.

The partnership will also revolutionize the payment flow by facilitating near-immediate payments at USDC.

Dallas and San Francisco, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-MoneyGram International, Inc., the world leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments. (NASDAQ: MGI) is today a profit organization that supports non-Stellar development and growth. Stellar is an open source public blockchain that allows you to tokenize and transfer money anywhere in the world. MoneyGram’s network will be integrated with the Stellar blockchain, facilitated through Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), to provide cash financing and payments in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-immediate back-end payment capabilities. Make it possible.

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with Stellar Development Foundation to Leverage Blockchain Technology

For consumers, partnerships provide the ability to seamlessly convert USDC to cash or cash to USDC. This will increase the usefulness and liquidity of digital assets while allowing more consumers to participate in the digital economy. The impact of this partnership is expected to grow as more wallets and businesses join the Stellar network.

This partnership will also revolutionize the payment process. Payments with MoneyGram will be made for the first time in near real time using the USDC of Circle, the world’s fastest growing dollar digital currency. This accelerates the collection of funds, improves efficiency and reduces risk.

Alex Holmes, Chairman of MoneyGram and Chairman of MoneyGram, said: CEO: “As cryptocurrencies and digital currencies become more prominent, we are particularly optimistic about the potential of Stablecoin as a way to streamline cross-border payments. Global payments, blockchain, Given our compliance expertise, we are in a great position to continue. Being a leader in building the bridge between digital and local statutory currencies. “

MoneyGram was the first money transfer company to use blockchain technology as part of its forex trading, and since then has launched several innovative partnerships to provide wide consumer access to digital currencies. MoneyGram continues to invest in initiatives related to digital currencies, and this latest integration with Stellar is the latest in MoneyGram’s journey to lead the evolution of digital peer-to-peer payments.

“This partnership is a brilliant example of how blockchain technology and Stablecoin can bring new opportunities to global customers and strengthen their existing financial system,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Managing Director of the Stellar Development Foundation. increase. “Thanks to MoneyGram’s range of services and the speed and low cost of transactions at Stellar, a new segment of cash users will be able to convert cash to and from USDC, fast and affordable. Will have access to digital asset services. Previously out of reach. We are pleased to work with MoneyGram to drive towards our mission to create more equitable financial access. increase.”

“The launch of this partnership demonstrates the power of digital currencies like USDC to enable fast, secure and seamless payments in the digital economy,” said Jeremiah, Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Circle. Rails have been added. “Together, we are at the forefront of innovation and show how we can rethink financial services that benefit global users and provide better services.”

United Texas Bank acts as a payment bank between Circle and MoneyGram. Scott N, director of United Texas Bank. “We are pleased to play an integral role in completing the settlement process by working on this first type of direct USDC to USD settlement within the framework of bank regulation,” Beck added. rice field.

The partnership is scheduled to go live in some markets in 2021 and is planned for further international expansion in 2022.

MoneyGram International, Inc. About MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. MoneyGram has served approximately 150 million people worldwide over the past five years with a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize money movements, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and key customer-centric capabilities. Has grown into.

Leveraging the latest mobile API-driven platform, the company works with world-leading brands through MoneyGram Online (MGO), direct-to-consumer digital businesses, global retail networks, and new embedded financial businesses. We provide services to. Corporate customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

StellarStellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable and uniquely sustainable network of financial products and services. It is a cross-currency transaction system as well as a digital asset issuance platform designed to connect the world’s financial infrastructure. Financial institutions around the world issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 5 million accounts.

About the Stellar Development Foundation The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open source network that connects the world’s financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar’s code base, supports the technical and business communities built on the network, and acts as a voice to regulators and agencies. The Foundation is using the Stellar network to unleash the world’s economic potential through blockchain technology and build equitable access to the global financial system.

CircleCircle is a global financial technology company that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchain for payment, commerce and financial applications around the world. Circle is the leading operator of USD Coin (USDC), which has become the fastest growing, regulated and fully booked dollar digital currency. The USDC in circulation has exceeded $ 30 billion and has supported over $ 1 trillion on-chain transactions. Today, Circle’s transaction services, business accounts, and platform APIs are creating a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that promise to increase the global economic prosperity of all through programmable Internet commerce. In addition, Circle operates SeedInvest, one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the United States, a registered broker-dealer. Find out more at https://circle.com

About United Texas Bank United Texas Bank is a full-service, FDIC-insured state bank based in Dallas, Texas. The bank specializes in providing customized personal and business banking services to clients and their businesses, providing creative solutions to help clients achieve financial success. Through innovation, banks meet the needs of their clients by incorporating digital market trends into traditional banks. For more information, please visit http://utb.com.

