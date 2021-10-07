Google Assistant’s quick phrase feature discovered in Android 12 Beta allows you to skip Google triggers





Some Google Pixel users now have access to a new Google Assistant feature called Quick Phrases. This feature allows users to use voice commands to instruct the phone to take quick action without prepending the trigger Hey Google’. This quick phrase function[設定]Must be enabled in. When enabled, it can be used to stop alarms, answer calls, and several other actions. You can also use quick phrases to trigger actions such as reminders, timer resets, volume controls, and track skips.

XDA Developers has found a quick phrase on the Pixel 3 XL running the latest Android 12 beta and Google App version 12.39.17.29. According to the report, Quick Phrases puts the Google Assistant in standby whenever it receives an incoming call or turns off the alarm / timer on the phone. Quick phrases allow users to answer or reject a call by simply saying “Answer” or “Decline” without saying the trigger word “Hey Google”. Similarly, users can mute alarms and timers by saying “stop” or “snooze” without having to prefix the voice command with “hey Google.”

Quick phrases only work in some scenarios, such as making family notes, controlling volume, and adding reminders. As mentioned earlier, it must be enabled in the Google Assistant settings and users can choose in which scenarios the quick phrases can be used. According to the report, Google also warns that if you or someone else says you answer when you’re not ready to answer the call, you may unintentionally get the call. It is also possible to accidentally connect to a call when the assistant hears something that sounds like an answer.

In addition, reports show that the quick phrase feature was only detected on the Pixel 3 XL, not on other devices. This may be a feature that comes with Android 12, but Google hasn’t announced it yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apps/news/google-assistant-quick-phrases-rollout-pixel-3-xl-android-12-beta-answer-calls-alarms-2566879

