



The British satellite dish Sky is moving away from the satellite dish that has defined television services for decades. Sky Glass today launches an ambitious initiative to sell TV sets that stream SkyTV content directly to consumers over Wi-Fi. No outer box, satellite dish, or soundbar is required. Sky calls all-in-one TV not a fuss.

Sky Glass TV is available in three sizes: 43 “, 55” and 65 “. Each 4K TV streams Skys TV channels and integrates with voice control (Hello Sky) and 21 apps to access additional content such as Netflix, Spotify and Disney Plus. Sky hasn’t named a partner TV maker yet, but the full specs include a UHD QD display, Dolby Vision support, HDR 10, HLG, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and one USB-C. Contains the port. The slightly chubby TV fits six speakers with up to 215W of Dolby Atmos surround sound. Three outward firing speakers, two upward speakers and one central subwoofer. There are also five color options: white, pink, green, blue and black.

Sky Glass TV is available in three sizes. Image: SkyTheres voice support or regular TV remote control.Image: Sky

Sky Glass TV pricing is designed to be included in your monthly subscription to the SkysTV service, known as Sky Ultimate TV, but you can also prepay your TV if you want to lower your monthly fee. Sky Ultimate TV includes access to Netflix and some basic Sky channels, but Sky Sports and Sky Cinema are separate add-ons. What you pay depends on the size of your TV and whether you want to increase your payment.

The smallest 43-inch model is 649 in advance. Alternatively, you can spread your payments at 13 per month for 48 months or 26 per month for 24 months. The 55-inch model runs 849 prepaid, or 17 per month for 48 months and 34 per month for 24 months. The largest 65-inch SkyGlass TVs are prepaid for 1,049, or 21 for 48 months and 42 for 24 months.

This means that the cheapest option for Sky Glass TV is a small 43-inch model for 39 per month. However, this does not apply if you pay in advance for a monthly subscription of 26. Sky has full pricing options here.

You can also use the Sky Stream pack to stream Sky channels to your existing TV.Image: Sky

Sky offers 50 Sky Stream packs in advance. It can be used in other rooms of the house to stream Sky content to your existing TV. Like Skys multi-screen products, these appear to be offered only as add-ons, so you can’t buy a SkyStream pack without a Sky Glass TV. The Sky Steam pack also requires a 10-month subscription.

Sky describes the new Glass TV as a voice-first platform, so it has another remote, but the company is pushing voice commands more than ever. Hello Sky activates Skys voice commands, much like a digital assistant. You can also switch the HDMI port by saying Sky or Xbox. If you’re connected, switch to the Xbox console.

It’s not the thinnest on TV.Image: Sky

Sky explained the hardware details today, but was still waiting for the company to hear more about how to stream content on the web. TV providers are struggling to stream live TV over the Internet without delay. This is especially unpleasant when neighbors cheer while watching live sports or view scores on Twitter before they appear on the screen.

According to Sky, streaming HD content over Sky Glass TV requires a connection of 10 Mbps or higher, and 4K requires a connection of 25 Mbps or higher. This is the same as the Netflix minimum, but Sky hasn’t yet elaborated on the bitrates and streaming protocols it uses.

Sky is also the world’s first TV maker to introduce a replacement program, allowing customers to replace their old Sky Glass TV with a new model. It’s not immediately clear how it works, but it may only be offered to those who spread the cost with Skys’ monthly subscription, rather than pre-purchasing a TV.

Sky is an event in London this morning that details Sky Glass TV and streaming services, so stay tuned accordingly.

