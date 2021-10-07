Facebook Whistleblower Revitalizes Congress: What’s Next for Zuckerberg?





Facebook whistleblowers still believe in platform potential

Francis Haugen, a former Facebook employee, warned Senators about the dangers of social media websites, but still has expectations for the platform.

USA TODAY, Associated Press

Washington — A groundbreaking Senate hearing conducted by a former Facebook product manager on Tuesday highlighted a significant issue within an influential tech company. The hearing also showed another rare phenomenon: a bipartisan agreement on Capitol Hill.

“I won’t wait while our kids, our health, and our democracy suffer from the collateral damage of profit games taking place on Facebook and other platforms. Acting on both sides of the aisle. We believe that Francis Haugen’s testimony will be a true catalyst, “Senator Amy Klobuchar of the Democratic Party told USA Today on Wednesday.

The White House reiterated that President Joe Biden endorsed major reforms in Section 230 after the hearing, as well as reforms in national antitrust laws and data privacy issues.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said at a press conference, “We need to do more, reforms need to be done, and more about privacy and antitrust laws, see yesterday’s testimony. Many of these issues have been raised again. “

For years, Facebook was hurt by navigating the scandal after the scandal, but it seemed indomitable due to the failure of legislators and regulators to curb social media giants.

Nonetheless, the angry consensus exhibited at the hearing and the series of questions asked by lawmakers show a change in dynamics. Is the moment of Facebook’s political calculations finally here?

Hogen was asked by Democrats and Republicans about Facebook’s internal documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, showing that the company’s app could hurt teenagers’ well-being and public discourse.

Bipartisan frustration boils

The hearing provided Facebook’s upcoming roadmap: national security concerns, an attack on the Capitol on January 6, and other demands for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear in front of Congress. Hogen will make an additional appearance on the parliamentary panel, regulating social media in a parliamentary stalemate in bipartisan legislation.

It may also have shaken parliamentary cooperation on this issue.

“Bipartisan law is already underway in Congress, including my bill with Senator Grassley to provide more resources to federal antitrust law enforcement officers,” Klobuchar said. He added that there was energy “on both sides of the aisle.”

“There is a big monopoly problem in the United States. To protect consumers, foster entrepreneurship and revitalize capitalism, we need to update the law to be as sophisticated as the regulated companies.” She continued.

Klobuchar’s bill with Republican Senator Chuck Grassley will tighten antitrust legislation on companies, especially major technology platforms. The bipartisan bill was introduced by other senators with a focus on the impact of social media on children and teenagers.

“Facebook wants you to think that this is all about censorship so that Republicans and Democrats can go back to fighting each other. Don’t feed. This is our kid. It’s about fighting for us, “Senator Mike Leigh, R-Utah, said at a hearing on Tuesday.

Democratic Senator Ed Marquee released an updated version of the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act in May. This is what lawmakers are expected to get bipartisan support.

An amendment to Marquee’s law bans the collection of data about users aged 13 to 15 without consent, gives the Federal Trade Commission new regulatory powers, and allows businesses to remove personal information about children and teens from the platform. You will be able to delete it.

“I think the COPPA renewal needs to be seriously considered, especially in light of the technological changes that have taken place since it was first enacted,” R-Tenn Senator Marsha Blackburn told USA TODAY. Mentioned. Child Online Privacy Protection Regulations.

“As more and more young people use social media, we need to find out how their online identities are protected. In addition, the nationwide consumer privacy bill is overdue, so Senate Blumental I’m happy to be able to talk to the legislators, well, “she continued.

Lee introduced the PROMISE Act in Congress. This means that the social media platform is legally liable for content on the platform that conflicts with its terms of use.

According to Senator’s office, Lee’s law, co-sponsored by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) And Mike Brown (R-Ind.), Is not bipartisan, but political speech and platform minors. Targets marketing practices for.

Parliamentary aides told USA Today that they expect the issue to continue to gain momentum. Some expect Facebook executives to be asked to hear and summon documents from the company.

D-Calif Rep. Anna Eshoo told the House Energy and Commerce Commission that all documents related to Hogen’s testimony, especially those related to children’s mental health, Covid-19, election misreports, algorithm amplification, and I asked you to summon a targeted ad. .. “

Legislators protect consumer privacy and online children, create new competition rules, and provide more visibility into how Facebook’s algorithms shape the experience of billions of users. It highlighted the need for law.

Senator John Thune (SD), who sponsors measures for algorithm transparency, said: “There are a few things you can do here.”

Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence

In a Facebook post in response to Haugen’s testimony, Zuckerberg did not respond to his call to testify. He testified seven times in the last four years, and Facebook executives testified about 30 times in total.

Zuckerberg argues that Facebook has been misrepresented in the media and that Haugen’s leaked internal investigation has been taken out of context “to build a false story we don’t care about.” Emphasized.

“At the most basic level,” he wrote. “I don’t think most of us are aware of the false picture of the company being drawn.”

Haugen protects social media companies from liability for user-submitted content by focusing on how algorithms amplify content in order to “prioritize virality, growth and responsiveness over public safety.” I urged lawmakers to reform Section 230. She also urged them to set up a new federal oversight body to regulate social media.

“I’ve seen Facebook repeatedly clash between its own interests and our security. Facebook has consistently resolved these conflicts and prioritized its own interests,” Hogen said. I told the Conservation Subcommittee. “As long as Facebook is working behind the scenes and hiding its research from public surveillance, it’s not responsible. Facebook won’t change until the incentives change.”

Facebook is also seeking government regulation. “It’s time for Congress to act,” Facebook’s director of policy communications, Lena Pietch, said in a statement to USA Today following Tuesday’s hearing.

Zuckerberg urged lawmakers to resolve some of the “social stock trade-offs.”

“For example, what is the appropriate age for teens to use internet services? How do internet services need to know the ages of people? And businesses visualize their activities to parents. But how do you need to balance the privacy of your teens? “He said in a Facebook post.

Facebook is putting a brake on new product rollouts, and some executives are reviewing the product in the light of congressional scrutiny to avoid harming children, the journal reported Wednesday. Facebook announced last week that it would postpone Instagram Kids products after lawmakers amid concerns about its negative impact on youth mental health.

Is this a Facebook momentary calculation?

Facebook’s longtime watchers have been encouraged by Tuesday’s hearing, but many analysts are waiting for the current story from Capitol Hill to become a meaningful action.

“Facebook’s operations are research on malignancy, greed, hypocrisy, ego mania, irresponsibility, and power. Still, it will be difficult to regulate the company’s content-related practices and policies.” Jonathan Peters, a professor of media law at the University of Georgia, said.

The momentum to take action can directly hit a nasty legal issue.

“I think these Facebook revelations will generate a lot of public debate, not just legislative and regulatory measures, many of which are constitutional, especially if those measures are aimed at the company’s content-related practices. Passing through the First Amendment is not optimistic. It is a policy and includes the types of speech protected by the First Amendment. “

David Yoffie, a professor of international business at Harvard Business School, said Congress is facing hurdles.

“Unless you really want to target Facebook, you need to broadly identify what laws have a positive impact on social media,” he said. “There is no consensus on what the regulation will (or) what the law will be, so if there is no consensus, Congress is actually trying to do a fact-finding at this point.”

Contribution: Mike Snider

Follow MatthewBrown Online @mbrownsir and Jessica Guynn @ jguynn.

