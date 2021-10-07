A word that explains why people trust Google more than Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft





On Wednesday, The Verge unveiled its annual “trust survey” of tech brands. There’s a lot of interesting information about how consumers feel about different businesses, but perhaps the most interesting is that Google is the one that is most favored by most people.

The next brand on the list is YouTube, which is also owned by Google. People have a better opinion of Google than Apple, Microsoft or Amazon.

That’s a little surprising. After all, people love their iPhones and have been shopping a lot on Amazon, especially over the last 18 months. There are millions of companies that rely on Microsoft operating systems and enterprise services.

Still, when asked if they agree or disagree with various tech companies, Google gets the highest score. Of course, part of it may be that Google doesn’t have some of the same problems faced by other tech companies.

Google has never been the cause of a major data breach affecting users. Its search engine is not considered to amplify fragmented content or misinformation like other social platforms. It also avoids the criticism faced by some tech companies that prioritizes revenue over user well-being.

Undoubtedly, even YouTube, which does exactly that, almost always outperforms the conflict and, as a result, outperforms the level of scrutiny faced by its peers. Yes, Google has the same privacy concerns as any other company that collects your information, but in reality, the average user rarely thinks about it.

There’s a reason, and to be honest, it’s very simple. Google is the default in many areas of people’s lives. The word is very powerful and even more valuable as a business.

Google is the default search engine for most people. This is the default email service. This is your default web browser. It’s a place for people to find directions, find restaurants nearby, and plan their trips.

The word is powerful and I think it explains why people have such a high opinion on Google compared to other tech companies. Google is a kind of utility for most people in the sense that they use Google’s services without thinking about Google.

Google search is a perfect example. Not only does Google Search have a 92% market share, but it also has a 100% mind share when answering the question “Where can I find information about something?”.

“Google It” is the obvious-and default-answer.

I’ve written in the past about the value of being the default choice in people’s lives. This is the strongest position a company can get, and Google itself makes it a better default than any other company.

Apple may make the most popular smartphones in the world, but the iPhone is not the default. Many people never buy an iPhone or Mac. There are many people who want to shop at targets rather than Amazon. Moreover, many believe that Amazon is killing small businesses and make the deliberate choice of shopping locally as often as possible.

Sure, Apple is the most valuable company on the planet, and Amazon is the world’s largest online shopping website, but neither is Google’s default. Few people use Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, and they seem to be searching Google anyway.

This is an important difference, with 90% saying they have a positive view of Google and 70% saying it has something to do with why they believe it has a positive impact on society. think. Google adds value to their lives. As a result, everyone is happy to keep it as the default, which is very good for Google.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/the-1-word-that-explains-why-people-trust-google-more-than-amazon-apple-or-microsoft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos