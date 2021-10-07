Five must-see Google Cloud Next 2021 sessions excited





Google Cloud Next 2021 is coming soon. This year’s All-Digital Conference will take place October 12-14, bringing together thousands of business leaders, developers and cloud learners from around the world.

But with so many interesting speakers and sessions, how do you choose which speaker to attend? Read on to find out which session was exciting.

5 must-see Google Cloud Next21 sessions

From data analysis to application development, there are many cloud learning tracks to choose from. Here are five sessions we can’t wait to see.

What’s new in BigQuery

Track: Data analysis

Speaker: Jonathan Keller, Product Management Director, Google Cloud

BigQuery has a lot of talk and is even more excited about Google Cloud’s data warehousing tools that integrate with Looker. This session will cover the latest BigQuery features such as built-in machine learning, log analytics, geospatial, management, migration, connectors, and scalability.

Serverless new features

Track: Application development

Speakers: Steren Giannini, Google Cloud Product Manager

Serverless is the future of cloud computing. In this session, you’ll learn about the latest features in CloudRun and CloudFunction, as well as other Google Cloud serverless products for enterprise security, workload support, and scalability.

Build the next generation of edges with Anthos

Track: Application modernization

Speakers: David McDaniel, Vice President of Cloudbakers Cloud Services | Qwinix and Andrew Turner, Solutions Architect for Google Cloud

We couldn’t resist including our own Davidor in our lineup, which we call him “Mac” McDaniel. This subcommittee explores ways businesses can leverage edge location to improve employee productivity and the customer experience. Please do your best until the end. The Mac shows how to do this by bringing ML into a fast food restaurant scenario.

Also, leave time to chat about the reference architecture using Anthos.

Learn how customers empower employees to customize Google Workspace

Track: Google Workspace

Speakers: Verizon Executive Director Aspi Havewala and Google Cloud Developer Advocate Charles Maxson

Today, every company is seeing digital transformation. In this session, we’ll give you a quick overview of Google Apps Script, a powerful low-code development platform within Google Workspace for customizing advanced workflows, and see how readers can use it to run their company. To go.

6-tier Google Cloud data center security

Track: Security

Speaker: Stephanie Wong, Google Cloud Developer Advocate

Just in time for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, this session will cover six layers of physical security designed to break through the core of your data center and prevent unauthorized access. You’ll also hear how these layers move to the logical security controls of Google Cloud, which makes Google Cloud one of the most robust enterprise risk management platforms.

Sign up for Google Cloud Next 2021 now

Google Cloud Next ’21 is about to begin! We still have time to register for free and save our virtual sheets. You can see the entire lineup here. Session time will be released near the event.

Follow Qwinix and Cloudbakers on social for updates and announcements, and don’t forget to pay attention to the session and virtual kick-off celebration with world-renowned magician Alexander Boyce at 5 pm on October 11th at MST. .. See you there!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.qwinix.io/blog/google-cloud-next-2021-sessions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos