Vivaldi says no to the Google Idle API to improve capture, download panels and sync.





The new version of Vivaldi 4.3 helps you make informed decisions and get things done faster by checking the checkboxes for privacy and useful features.

The updated capture feature allows you to resize the screenshot image. You can also use the visually enhanced download panel to track download speeds in advance.

The improved sync feature helps you access your data between computers and Android devices by using your Vivaldi account more securely and efficiently than before.

Your privacy is important to us, so the controversial idle detection API has Google’s other privacy-invading feature disabled by default. We’ve also added a privacy-friendly reason to use Vivaldi Mail and Calendar (Beta).

The built-in Vivaldi Translate with Lingvanex has 68 new languages, bringing the total number of languages ​​to 108 and allowing millions of people to access the Web in their favorite language. In addition, we’ve added the most requested support for Progressive Web Apps (PWAs).

Fully packed with improvements and new additions, Vivaldi 4.3 is now available for download on Windows, Linux and macOS.

Android updates are also released today, including a new tab stack toolbar, added language support for translations, and a refreshed sync UI.

Download Vivaldi

Hello, new and improved capture. Take a full page screenshot using the updated capture.

Instead of going through the long process of sending a URL to share something interesting on the page, taking screenshots, saving, editing and then sending, there are multiple built-in capture features and multiple manipulations of it. Provided a method.

Over time, this feature has become very popular, whether it’s nailing customer reports or taking screenshots of funny memes. Capture makes it easy to snap a selected area of ​​your screen. You can also take screenshots of the entire page outside of Vivaldi’s unique viewable area.

Now we have improved it and got a more efficient communication tool. Capture has a very cool and improved look with new icons to better explain how everything works. We’ve also added a frequently requested resizing option so you can get the perfect screenshot every time from the beginning.

Captures are easily accessible from the status bar via the camera icon and can also be activated using keyboard shortcuts, quick commands, and mouse gestures.

Continue to sync with the improved UI. Private, easy and efficient Vivaldi Sync.

Your browsing data is our priority and we want to keep it secure, and our end-to-end encrypted synchronization helps us do it. increase.

New to synchronization? We believe that everything you store in your browser is yours. Follow these steps to access the sync.

Vivaldi Sync allows you to seamlessly and securely sync your content and settings across multiple computers and Android devices.

This powerful feature makes it easy to set up. More intuitive and improved sync is refined with icons and colors that draw attention to key features and options and improve account setup and recovery.

Download the backup encryption key with your sync settings and store it in a safe place with confidence. If you forget the encryption password, you can use the backup key to decrypt the sync data.

Download panel. It all looks very good. The download panel is more visual.

Update the Vivaldis download panel to see more than just the file download details. It now boasts a useful graph showing download speed over time, along with new buttons that make it easier to resume downloads and find downloaded files on your system.

In addition, the key statistics are in bold so you can monitor your downloads at a glance. Access the download panel from here.

Idle API. You no longer have to worry about privacy. More privacy. The Google Idle Detection API is turned off by default.

Google has recently been able to use Idle on its site to determine if a user is not interacting with certain hardware, such as a device, keyboard or mouse, or through certain system events. Introduced Detection API.

We believe it is unfair to expect users to understand the privacy implications of allowing them to be used on websites, as this API can be exploited for behavior tracking. Therefore, this setting is disabled by default on both desktop and Android. Unlike Chrome, Vivaldi doesn’t even ask websites questions. Those requests are rejected by default. However, you can override this default in your settings if you wish.

108 languages ​​of Vivaldi translation.Built-in Vivaldi Translate now supports 108 languages

We have released Vivaldi Translate with Lingvanex. This provides a better alternative for quickly translating websites without the need for spying third-party extensions.

Also, within a few months of the release of Vivaldi Translate, we will provide a solid upgrade to our language set, increasing the total to 108.

With the addition of 68 new languages, more people around the world can access the web in their own language and safely and reliably read translated web pages and selected texts. The Lingvanexs translation engine is hosted on the Vivaldis server in Iceland. No third party server is involved.

Vivaldi Email, Calendar, Feed Reader (Beta) Vivaldi Email Tweaks

We continue to work on improving Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader because we believe it deserves a better alternative to Big Techs products.

Cool and private! : Email and calendar OAuth logins have been changed to be unique to email and calendar and are no longer shared with the main browser. Therefore, if you choose to access Gmail using the built-in Vivaldi email client, you will not be logged in to all Google services such as YouTube. This means you can use services like Gmail, but it makes it harder for Google to track you on the Internet.

Another tip: Use the built-in feed reader to follow your favorite YouTube channels, subscribe to them and view your videos directly, without logging in to Google. Now go to Vivaldi’s YouTube channel, add it as a feed and try it out now.

Drag and Drop Fun: You can now add attachments by dragging them into your Vivaldi email window. Turn on PWA. PWA support on Vivaldi

Vivaldi now supports PWA (Progressive Web Apps). These apps allow you to save the selected page as a separate “application”, launch it using a desktop shortcut and run it in your own window.

There is a new “Install” on the page that supports running as a PWA. [website]Right-click (context) tab menu “option. To uninstall, access the options using the PWA window’s menu (or you can uninstall PWA via vivaldi: // apps).

For sites that don’t support being a full PWA, in the right-click tab menu[ショートカットの作成]The options work like PWAs. Don’t forget to check Open as window.

Must. download. Vivaldi 4.3.now

We hope that every aspect of your browser will be improved and the new version will make you happy. We value your feedback. Please give it a try and let us know what you think. Visit the change log for more information.

Download Vivaldi

Change log from 4.2 to 4.3

[New][Capture] Improved capture UI (VB-82126)[New][Chains] Switch to theme by name (VB-81508)[New][Downloads][Panels] UI improvements for download panel details (VB-81160)[New][PWA] Enable PWA support (VB-82920)[New][Privacy] Block idle detection API by default (VB-83244)[New][Sync][Settings] Implementation of new synchronization setting UI (VB-74368)[New][Translate] Added support for more languages ​​(VB-82864)[Address bar] Paste into private window using Chrome URL (VB-82951) and crash[Address bar][Crash] Press the key icon in the pop-up address bar (VB-80953)[Address bar][Translate] Off-screen pop-up (VB-81096)[Address bar][Translate] The dropdown language list is too wide (VB-82900)[Address bar][macOS] If the update is not manually checked, the latest message will already be displayed (VB-83185).[Bookmarks] Bar extender button clipped outside the bookmark bar window (VB-63811)[Capture] You can move the window by clicking the status / title bar (VB-82880)[Capture][Keyboard] Full page with Alt modifier on capture button (VB-82608)[Chains][Settings] Broken command button and dragOver styling (VB-83015)[Chromium] Upgrade to 94.0.4606.72[Linux] Update the signing key in the package[Linux] The XPM file used by the Debian menu system shows a very old logo[Linux][Media] Update proprietary codec to 95.0.4638.17-104195[macOS] Window Chrome Update (VB-83120)[macOS][Keyboard] Unable to close the Development Tools window using the keyboard (VB-13452)[Menus][Settings] Command list search failed (VB-82732)[Privacy] [閲覧履歴の保存]of[セッションのみ]If set to, it also applies to closed tabs / windows (VB-34217)[Quick Commands][Translate] Missing (VB-83386)[Search] Added Neeva’s suggested URL (VB-83000)[Tabs] Closing the stack pop-up thumbnail does not remove it from the visual pop-up (VB-82762)[Tabs] Pop-up thumbnails are placed horizontally instead of vertically (VB-82946)[Tabs] Incorrect selection after creating tabs in 2nd level tab stack (VB-83076)[Tabs][Performance] Less re-rendering can be avoided when opening and closing tabs (VB-82798)[User Agent] Vivaldi added Neeva to the list of returned sites (VB-83305) Email, Calendar, FeedReader (Beta)

[New][Mail Beta][Calendar Beta] Individual login of Google account from browser (VB-69098)[New][Mail Beta][Windows][Linux] Added support for drag and drop attachments (VB-76643)[New][Mail Beta] Improved the UI of the status dialog (VB-82806)[New][Calendar Beta] Display the log in the status dialog (VB-82446)[Calendar Beta] If you add it as a Calendar Event from an email, the garbage URL will be displayed (VB-79406)[Calendar Beta] Unable to delete web calendar (VB-82753)[Calendar Beta] If the dialog is near the bottom of the window / screen, you will not be able to access all available calendars (VB-82528)[Calendar Beta] Kant Sync Fastmail Calendar (VB-77873)[Calendar Beta] Changing the default calendar will change the color of some events (VB-82563)[Calendar Beta] If you change the time zone of the event to use the current time zone, the time will change (VB-83022).[Calendar Beta] Exclude less useful / ambiguous timezones (VB-83069)[Calendar Beta] Hover tooltip does not display the same time as the event (VB-83019)[Calendar Beta] New calendar dialog style improvements (VB-82879)[Calendar Beta] Web calendar should not be set as the default (VB-82721)[Calendar Beta] You can save the name empty regardless of your real name (VB-82717)[Calendar Beta] Prevent the header from scrolling and appearing (VB-82401)[Calendar Beta] The repetitive all-day task is set to December 31, 1969 (VB-83164)[Calendar Beta] Display notifications of events that occur while the browser is running (VB-63955)[Calendar Beta] Tasks created with synced GMail calendars are one day too early in the phone calendar app (VB-82524)[Calendar Beta] Updated calendar color in calendar overview (VB-78670)[Calendar Beta][CalDAV] No due date set for task at sync (VB-82821)[Calendar Beta][Linux] ICS import fails for some users (VB-83401)[Calendar Beta][Panels] Clicking today does not scroll and selects the first event of the day (VB-80246)[Feeds Beta] The subscription dialog is displayed in the wrong window (VB-82945)[Feeds Beta] Importing feeds from OPML files (VB-83275)[Mail Beta] Link address domains containing hyphens (VB-82690)[Mail Beta] Makes it possible to search by / to / cc mail starting with (VB-82699)[Mail Beta] Offline account attempts to connect (VB-82312)[Mail Beta] Put all parts of the saved filter in the search string (VB-82482)[Mail Beta] There are no queries in the search field when I press the filter (VB-82680)[Mail Beta] The status pop-up on the status bar is partially hidden (VB-83224)[Mail Beta] The number of new unread messages indicates unread +1 (VB-80782)[Mail Beta][Crash] Vivaldi may turn gray when you click the icon in the email status bar (VB-83099)[Mail Beta][Menus] Added mail header and mail content menu (VB-83163)

