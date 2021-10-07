Future farmers in France are tech-savvy and want to spend the weekend





Computer coders are learning to program crop harvesting robots on a 100-year-old farm, now a startup campus, in this green area of ​​western Eveline Paris, France. Young urbanites planning big data-led vineyards and farms are honing to sell to investors.

And recently, in a nearby field, students watched a cow wearing a Fitbit-style collar tracking their health, and then into a glass-enclosed open workspace in a remodeled barn (with a cappuccino maker). I went to look for a laptop and did some profitable research. Technology that reverses climate change through agriculture.

This group was part of an unorthodox new agribusiness venture called Hectar. Most of them had never spent time around cows, not to mention near the fields of organic arugula.

But the crisis is affecting France. It is a serious shortage of farmers. What was important to the people on campus was that they wanted to start working in an industry that was innovative, had a diverse background, and needed them to survive.

Xavier Neil, a French technology billionaire who is a key supporter of Hectors, said the need to attract young people across generations to change agriculture and produce better, cheaper and more intelligent. .. After decades of disrupting France’s stable corporate world, Neil is now participating in an expanding movement aimed at transforming French agriculture.

To do that, he said, agriculture needs to be sexy.

France is the main breadbasket of the European Union and accounts for one-fifth of the total agricultural production of blocks in 27 countries. However, half of the farmers are over 50 and will retire in the next 10 years, with nearly 160,000 farmers available.

The youth unemployment rate across the country is over 18%, but the jobs of 70,000 farmers are unfilled and young people, including their children, are lined up to accept them.

Many are disappointed with the image of agriculture as a labor-intensive job that connects struggling farmers to land. France receives an astonishing € 9 billion ($ 10.4 billion) in European Union farmer subsidies each year, but nearly a quarter of France’s farmers live below the poverty line. France has faced the quiet epidemic of peasant suicide for years.

And the digital evolution of agriculture is on track, and the agricultural technological revolution is lagging behind, in contrast to the United States, where huge high-tech hydroponic farms are growing all over the country. French industry is tightly regulated, and decades-old systems that subsidize farms based on scale rather than production have acted as a brake on innovation.

The French government has endorsed some changes to the European mammoth farm subsidy program, but critics say they are not well advanced. Nonetheless, President Emmanuel Macron aims to revitalize the agricultural image and move to agricultural technology and environmentally sustainable agriculture as part of the European Union’s plan to eliminate global warming emissions by 2050. Wants a rapid transition.

But to capture the youth army needed to carry agriculture in the future, supporters say farmers’ lifestyles must change.

Audrey Brolow, founder of Hectare and former agricultural adviser to Macron, says that having to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week doesn’t work. A social revolution is needed to have a new face in agriculture for tomorrow.

Hectars’ vision is to attract 2,000 young people in urban, rural or disadvantaged areas each year, create sustainable agricultural ventures, attract investors and generate profits, and spend weekends free of charge. We focus on gaining business insights to become a farmer entrepreneur. ..

Modeled after Neil’s unconventional coding school called 42, which he founded 10 years ago, it operates outside Francis’ education system by offering free tuition and intensive training, but the country. There is no diploma approved by. Neil, largely backed by retail investors and corporate sponsors, has graduates from Hector more entrepreneurial, innovative and ultimately more to the French economy than students attending traditional agricultural colleges. I’m sure it’s transformative. (Hectares can shake things a lot: students still need a diploma from the ag school to qualify to become a French farmer.)

Some of those principles are already beginning to appear in French agriculture. At Neo Farm, an agroecological vegetable farm located in a compact two-acre plot 30 minutes east of the hectare campus, four young employees watched their laptops last afternoon and followed a neat line. I programmed a robot to plant seeds.

Started by two French tech entrepreneurs, Neo Farm is a French farm where investors set up small farms near densely populated areas to grow healthy foods using less fossil fuels and fertilizers. At the edge of the trend. Large French farms use technology to increase yields and reduce costs, while boutique farms use technology to take advantage of much smaller lots, reduce costs and reduce tedious labor tasks. You can create an attractive lifestyle. 11 other emerging ventures in the defense and health industry.

Dealing with robotics makes this an interesting task, said Nelson Shingi, 25.

Unlike other farms where Shingi worked, Neofarm offered regular working hours, the opportunity to work with the latest technology, and the opportunity to make progress, he said. We plan to open four new farms in the coming months.

Such expansion helps so-called new farmers begin to migrate from French cities to rural areas to challenge sustainable agriculture and fight climate change in countries that generate 20% of their greenhouse gas emissions. Agriculture that happens when you are attracted to a career that can.

But some of these new farmers don’t know how to make a venture economically viable, Le Brainvaux said. New businesses like NeoFarm and schools like Hectare aim to foster profitable businesses and retain new entrants by breaking away from government grants.

The idealistic vision does not convince everyone, especially Francis’s powerful agricultural group.

Amandin Murebgin, 33, head of the Young Farmers’ Union in the Ile-de-France region, home to 1,500 hectares, is very easy to say sexy with technology when not in the industry. campus. You can have the best school and the best robots, but that doesn’t mean you live a better life.

Muret Bguin, a farmer who grows about 500 acres of grain, said French agriculture has already evolved to improve the sustainability of ecosystems, but the general public is unaware. ..

Members of her group question the need for a campus like a hectare when state-accredited agricultural schools that already teach farm management and technology are severely underfunded. Muret Bguin added that the way consumers get more people into agriculture is to recognize and appreciate the efforts that farmers are already making.

But for people like Esther Hermouet, 31, from a winemaker near Bordeaux, Hectare meets the needs not offered by other agricultural institutions.

That afternoon, Elmuette mixed with a variety of young student groups, including unemployed audiovisual producers, Muslim entrepreneurs, and artisan cider makers.

Elmue and her two brothers were on the verge of abandoning the vineyards run by their retired parents. I was afraid that taking over would be more troublesome than it was worth it. Some of my neighbors had already seen the children leave the vineyards for a simple task that didn’t require them to wake up at dawn.

However, she said her experience at hectares was optimistic that the vineyards could be made viable, both commercially and from a lifestyle perspective. She learned about marketing businesses, carbon capture credits that help maximize profits, and soil management techniques to reduce climate change. There have been suggestions for working smarter in less time, for example using technology that identifies only isolated vines that need treatment.

She said that if brothers and sisters and I work on Earth, we want to live a proper life. We want to find new economic models, make vineyards profitable and environmentally sustainable for decades to come.

For Neil, who has disrupted the French telecommunications market, participating in a movement to modernize French supply methods is like chasing the moon.

According to Neil, the vision can sound too beautiful and untrue. However, in many cases it turns out that such a vision can be achieved.

Lontine Gallois contributed to the report.

