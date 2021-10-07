PixCell Medical-Med-Tech Innovation recognized for real-time blood test technology





PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at Point of Care, received this year’s MedTech Visionaries Award in the Best Medical Device and Best MedTech Visionary categories for real-time blood testing medical devices.

Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. Said: To solve the important unmet need to make the most common blood tests simple and accessible from anywhere. In the past, industry-standard technology has been based on outdated principles, delaying the delivery of diagnosis and treatment. Our breakthrough technology enables miniaturization and simplification of blood tests, providing highly accurate results instantly in very short time, time and cost for patients, clinicians, and medical systems. Both have been saved.

The PixCellsHemoScreen is an FDA-approved, CE-marked, only five-part complete blood count (CBC) analyzer for use in the Point of Care. With viscoelastic focusing, AI-powered machine vision, and the innovative Lab-On-A-Cartridge concept, you can use just one drop of capillary blood to deliver accurate results in the lab in 5 minutes. HemoScreen provides a sensitive and accurate reading of 20 standard blood cell count parameters in centralized lab equipment.

The extremely easy-to-use HemoScreen is easy to incorporate into your clinical workflow, eliminating the need for complicated setup and operation by specially trained laboratory technicians. HemoScreen has been clinically validated in multiple peer-reviewed journals and has already used chemotherapy patients in hospitals, clinics, and hospitals around the world to avoid potential exposure to COVID and other pathogens. It is integrated into the home medical environment to be monitored.

In its second year, this year’s MedTech Visionaries Awards received applications from leaders around the world redefining the standards of ingenuity and creativity in the Medtech space. This award program honors the people behind these new technologies and those who have embraced bold ideas. Realize them.

