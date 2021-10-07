Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review





Wi-Fi 6 is faster and outperforms the Wi-Fi 5 we’re used to, especially in busy network environments. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also the first media streamer to be supported for less than $ 100. Standard (the $ 180 Apple TV 4K also uses it). The $ 54.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the same as the $ 49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K, but with a Wi-Fi 6 radio and a slightly faster processor. For an extra charge of only $ 5, it certainly sounds like a good deal, but 4K video can only be improved with some bandwidth, and Wi-Fi 5 is already beyond that. So, unless you have a Wi-Fi 6 router, incredibly fast internet connectivity, and optimal wireless conditions, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K is the best choice and will continue to be the winner of the Editor’s Choice.

Same stick

Physically, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the same as the Fire TV Stick 4K. This is a 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.6 inch (LWD) plain rectangular black stick with an HDMI plug protruding from one end. On the side of the stick, like the Fire TV Stick 4K, there’s a micro USB port. The new USB-C port was nice because it’s easy to plug in, but since it’s only used for power, I understand why Amazon didn’t even change the plastic case of the stick to accommodate another port. I can do it. The device has no other connections, no indicator lights or controls.

It’s not strange, but the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has some minor upgrades to the internal Fire TV Stick 4K. The Wi-Fi 6 radio (801.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax) is the most obvious addition, but a bit more powerful. It has 1.8GHz CPU and 750MHz GPU compared to 1.7GHz CPU and 650MHz GPU of Fire TV Stick 4K, and has 0.5GB more memory, totaling 2GB. For comparison, the $ 119.99 Fire TV Cube, which offers hands-free Alexa voice control, features dual CPU cores (2.2GHz and 1.9GHz) and an 800MHz GPU.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

The stick is intended to be powered using the included USB-microUSB cable and AC adapter. Amazon does not recommend running from a TV’s USB port, which may be out of power. In addition to the power cable and adapter, the stick includes a short HDMI extender in case the TV ports are too crowded.

The included remote control is a flat black cane with a prominent circular navigation pad at the top, for a standard Fire TV price. The power button and Alexa button are on the pad along with the pinhole microphone. Menus, playback, and TV volume controls are below it, along with service buttons specifically for Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix. The remote control can directly control the TV audio via HDMI-CEC.

Fire TV features

As a Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has apps and features built around a friendly yet visually dense tile-based interface. All major video streaming services are here, including Amazon Prime Video (of course), Apple TV, Disney +, HBOMax, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Twitch and YouTube. If you use TV audio or speakers connected to it, you can also use most large music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music. There are also thousands of additional small apps and services that span different interests and regions. Some games are also available and you can pair your Bluetooth controller with the stick. However, if you really want to play games on your device, consider using the Amazon Luna controller and Amazon Luna game streaming service as far better options than the overwhelming number of simple, mobile-adapted games on the Fire TV store. is needed. ..

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

As expected, the recommended content on the home screen is Amazon-centric, and scrolling down will occasionally show suggestions from HBO Max and other services. Fortunately, content search aggregates multiple non-Amazon services, so you can ask Alexa to find the movie or TV show you want to watch.Also, the app is on the home screen[最近のアプリ]If it’s on a bar, hover your cursor over it to see content suggestions below it. The live menu on the home screen and the program guides accessible from it show free live streaming channels, including movies and TV shows, along with news and sports feeds. You can also add live TV services such as Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to your guide, or customize your list with your favorite channels.

Like all Fire TV devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can use the Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant. Simply press and hold the blue Alexa button on your remote to speak, and Alexa will answer your questions and execute commands. Alexa can provide information such as weather forecasts and sports scores, search for content, and control compatible smart home devices. You can also pull up a live feed of Alexa compatible security cameras and video doorbells. This shows that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is better than the Fire TV Stick 4K. Live picture-in-picture display. You can view the live feed of your network camera without interrupting what you are watching. This is a very small benefit as you can check the camera on other Fire TV devices without picture-in-picture.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

For screen mirroring, Fire TV is the weakest smart TV platform available. You can mirror the screen of your mobile device or Windows PC with Miracast or WiDi, but that’s it. There’s no Google Cast like Android TV or Google TV, and no Apple AirPlay like Apple TV or Roku. This means that iOS devices can’t be mirrored to the Fire Stick at all, and new Android devices may require a third-party Miracast app to work.

Wi-Fi 6: Does it improve anything?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can stream 4K video that supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision’s High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. It also supports Dolby Atmos for audio. These features are the same as those on the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube.

The faster CPU, GPU, and RAM gains on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max are a great upgrade on paper, but in actual use the benefits aren’t immediately apparent. Menus can be navigated quickly and content loads quickly, all of which also applies to the regular Fire TV Stick 4K. I didn’t notice the difference in performance between the two devices.

Of course, Wi-Fi speed is more important to streaming media than processing power, which is the advantage of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max … also on paper. It supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and can be more than three times faster than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). It also uses Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) modulation. This allows up to 30 devices to share a single channel, improving performance in congested networks. This is an overall good Wi-Fi standard.

Everything included in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

However, there is a big caveat with Wi-Fi 6. To take advantage of this, you need a Wi-Fi 6 router such as the TP-Link Archer AX50 or Amazon’s own Eero6 Pro mesh Wi-Fi system. If you got your router over a year ago, or if you are using a router provided by an internet company, you may not be using Wi-Fi 6.

You also need a internet connection fast enough to make Wi-Fi 6 valuable. Consumer-level fiber connections typically culminate at gigabit speeds. Still, subscribers do not regularly check that speeds reach gigabit speeds. The maximum speed of Wi-Fi 5 (for 5GHz connection) is about 3.5Gbps and there are 4 simultaneous data streams (twice as much as 8 and the current standard maximum speed). This is enough to handle Gigabit fiber connections. Wi-Fi 6 can reach up to 10 Gbps under the same conditions. On the one hand, it’s almost three times faster. Both, on the other hand, are much faster than Gigabit.

Wi-Fi environments are usually less than ideal. Multiple networks are densely packed in the same area, and factors such as distance and architecture affect signal strength. Wi-Fi 6 can theoretically improve performance due to network congestion, so you should consider it if you are surrounded by other heavy Wi-Fi users. However, both Brooklyn apartments and Manhattan PC labs maintain consistent connectivity and high speed over Wi-Fi 5.

If your Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a computer or mobile device, you can perform extensive testing of Wi-Fi performance on both Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6. However, media streamer options are much more limited. Therefore, you can actually only run speed tests using the stick. Still, it reverts to internet connection speed limits and interference from building architecture.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

My home network is Wi-Fi 5 with a Gigabit Fios connection and I used it to test the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. I used Ookla’s Speedtest.net page in Amazon’s Silk browser on the stick to measure speeds of about 250Mbps. (Note: Ookla is owned by Ziff Davis, the parent company of PCMag.com.) For comparison, we recorded a download speed of about 410 Mbps on a laptop about 15 feet away from the router. The speed difference between the two devices can be due to a variety of factors, including the ability to make the antenna larger due to the physical size of the laptop, and a slight distance from the router than the Fire TV Stick. there is. .. Anyway, both devices show a drop from a maximum of 1Gbps internet connection, which is much slower than the maximum speed of Wi-Fi 5.

Location aside, these speed differences are certainly important when downloading large files, but they are virtually irrelevant to streaming media. If you want to watch 4K video in HDR, all major streaming services that support it recommend a connection speed of about 25-50Mbps.

This performance is compliant with what you’ve seen on Apple TV 4K, the only other media hub with Wi-Fi 6. Basically, no difference is seen and Wi-Fi 5 already offers the best streaming quality. It starts with.

Great streamer, but you won’t notice the upgrade

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the fastest Fire TV device in terms of potential Wi-Fi speeds. However, unless you have a Wi-Fi 6 router, it’s pretty much the same as the Fire TV Stick 4K. Still, you need a fast enough internet connection and optimal Wi-Fi conditions to take advantage of the potential performance gains. (Still, there really isn’t any content that will benefit from the speedup.) Still a good media streamer, he says he’ll save $ 5 and continue to use the Fire TV Stick 4K unless he already has Wi-. If you need a Fi 6 router, or a more Google-oriented media streamer with Google Assistant and Google Cast, consider the $ 49.99 Chromecast With Google TV. And if you just want to bring a new breath to your old TV, Amazon offers a 1080p-only Fire TV Stick for $ 39.99. FireTVStickLite (same as Fire TV Stick, but no TV control on remote control)) for $ 29.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Conclusion

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great media streamer that adds Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, which is only $ 5 higher than the standard model, but it probably makes no difference except in very specific use cases.

