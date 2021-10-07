Google’s Chrome is under heavy attack The startup believes it has rivals to save businesses from disasters





Ohad Bobrov and Ofer Ben-Noon, founders of Talon Cyber ​​Security. They convinced a well-known investor … [+] They have the answer to the boom in browser-based cyberattacks.

Talon cyber security

Browsers have proven to be a potential Achilles heel in computer and smartphone security. This year, we’ve seen a record number of so-called zero-day attacks where hackers exploit unpatched weaknesses, and Google Chrome has been seen at least 12 times so far this year.

In the post-Covid and pandemic era, as workers use their personal devices for work and personal use of their work devices, there is a significant risk of being hacked through Chrome and the browsers they use. It has become realistic. Join Talon Cyber ​​Security. This is an Israeli startup that has already claimed the largest seed round in the country’s history for $ 26 million in April this year. We got out of stealth with our first product on Wednesday and created the browser TalonWork based on the same Chromium base code that Chrome uses, but it’s more distributed and often better than its rivals in protecting the home. Promising to work-a post-covid era-based workforce.

The company claims that the Talons server detects attack attempts, strengthening browsers that can be deployed across customer organizations within an hour from zero-day attacks. It also isolates work-related browsing activity from malware on the device. Through the management console, companies can also apply their own policies across employee browsers to get data about what employees are doing on the Web, but Talon co-founder and CEO Ofer Ben- Noon tells Forbes. IT can view, monitor, and control everything related to its work. Enterprises can choose how to separate personal and work use.

Talon claims that 10 customers and design partners are already using the browser, but the name has not been revealed.

The company claims that its product is the first of its kind, but other companies have previously sold secure browsers to the enterprise market. For example, Google has its own enterprise version of Chrome that offers many of the same support and control features that Talon promises. However, Talon Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ohad Bobrov says Talon Work gives users more control over their browser and provides visibility. Google Enterprise allows businesses to make basic changes to their browser configuration, but it’s basically the same standalone browser application. ..

The TalonWork dashboard alerts the IT team when an attack is attempted and blocked. [+] When login fails.

Talon cyber security

The company has also announced investments from three well-known industry mogul. John Thompson, former chairman of the board of directors at Microsoft, and former CEO of NortonLifeLock. George Kurtz, co-founder of CrowdStrike; Mark Anderson, former president of Palo Alto Networks. However, Talon does not disclose the size of the investment.

Can the average consumer test Talons’ claims for a more secure browser? Not in the short term, says Ben Noon, but within a few years Talon may be open to the wider world.

