iPhone 13 Pro ProRes Video: What It Is And Why It Is Important





Whether you’re a filmmaker, cinematographer, or a video shooter, the iPhone 13 Pro with ProRes offers you more creative options.

Patrick Holland / CNET

We’re one step closer to watching the official release of ProRes videos on iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 15.1 Developer Beta 3, adding ProRes to its native camera app. This is the day after the app Filmic Pro added the ability to record ProRes videos to the app.

Apple first announced ProRes at the September event. The event unveiled four versions of the new iPhone 13, mirroring last year’s iPhone 12 family with standard, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max models.

Apple ProRes is especially useful for users who optimize video, use color grades, and use editing software such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro. (This feature awarded Apple an Engineering Emmy Award in 2020.)

ProRes video files are less compressed than the more popular H.264 and H.265 codecs currently used on the iPhone. ProRes enables fast encoding and decoding while preserving video quality.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are the first phones to support the Apple ProRes video codec. But Apple devices aren’t the only ones that can do that. Like the new iPhone, the new iPad Mini features an A15 Bionic processor and supports ProRes video. Mac has supported ProRes since 2007.

iPhone 13 ProRes has other related benefits as well. Not only can you record videos with ProRes, you can also edit them. That’s why the iPad Mini and its slightly larger, easier-to-edit screen are important. The popular iOS editing app LumaFusion has also announced support for ProRes videos.

When the M1 iPad Pro was released, general complaint reviewers and YouTubers were missing pro apps like Mac OS, such as Final Cut Pro X. Perhaps there will be an iOS or iPad OS version of Final Cut Pro in the future? I understand. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Apple ProRes.

IPhone 13 Pro with ProRes can take video recording to another level.

What is Apple ProRes?

This is a video codec created by Apple in 2007. ProRes can compress your video into smaller files while maintaining a lot of quality and color. This is a widely used codec optimized for smooth video playback in editing software such as Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Davinci Resolve.

Why do I need Apple ProRes on my iPhone?

In recent years, camcorders such as the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K have been able to record video and save files as ProRes to SD cards or hard drives. This speeds up editing because you don’t have to spend time defragmenting files.

Today, many people, professional or non-professional, use the iPhone to capture movie and video footage. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh shot two feature films on his iPhone. ForCNET review videos often supplement the footage taken with the iPhone with the video taken with a dedicated camera. ProRes video gives Soderbergh and other iPhone filmmakers more freedom to maintain better colors and post-production adjustments.

Which iPhone 13 models support ProRes?

Both Apple’s new Pro models, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, support ProRes video. That is, Apple followed the same playbook that it used on the iPhone 12 when it launched the Apple Pro Raw photos. The new iPad Mini also supports ProRes video.

Why don’t older iPhone models get ProRes?

According to Apple, ProRes relies on an A15 Bionic processor with a ProRes encoder and decoder on the chip.

When will ProRes for iPhone be available?

Apple’s latest beta iOS 15.1 for developers now includes ProRes. The final version of iOS 15.1 may be released within a few weeks. However, you can use ProRes through the apps Filmic Pro and LumaFusion without iOS 15.1.

What is a video codec?

When you record, almost all video is compressed. Raw uncompressed video occupies a huge amount of disk space. Codecs like Apple ProRes compress the video into smaller ones without much degradation in color or quality. Other codecs include H.264 and H.265, which are currently used on all phones.

Which video resolutions and frame rates can ProRes use?

With more than 256GB of storage, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models can record ProRes video up to 4K60fps. 128GB phones are limited to 1,080p at 30fps. Note that ProRes files are large, about 6GB per minute of video.

What types of ProRes are supported?

There are several different types of ProRes. Natively, the default camera app captures the ProRes 422 HQ. Apple’s ProRes software API allows third-party apps such as Filmic Pro to record ProRes 422 Proxy, ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, and ProRes 422 HQ.

What is the difference between Apple ProRes and H.264 / H.265 video codecs?

Imagine folding 8.5×11 inch paper to fit in an envelope. You need to fold the paper more to fit it in a small envelope. However, the more you fold a piece of paper, the more wrinkles you get.

Video codecs work as well, and H.264 / H.265 video uses more compression to create smaller files. However, the drawback is that the image quality is not very robust and it takes a long time to encode H.264 / H.265 video.

Apple ProRes uses less compression to preserve more image quality and color, and speed up encoding and decoding. But that means it has a larger file size. ProRes was aimed at post-production workflows such as editing and coloring. H.264 and H.265 are designed for easy sharing.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

