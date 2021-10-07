Google rivals call on EU to set rules for search engine settings menus – TechCrunch





Google’s four search engine rivals urge European Union legislators to address the continued dominance of the tech giant’s market by setting rules for search engine settings menus, setting harmful defaults The tech giant’s abilities continue to limit the way consumers can easily switch to alternatives other than Google that claim to continue to limit.

In today’s open letter, non-tracking search engines DuckDuckGo and Qwant, along with technology-focused Lilo and tree-planting non-profit Ecosia, encourage legislators in the region to further tackle the market power of platform giants. I’m urging you. ..

“DMA [Digital Markets Act] Gatekeepers need to be urgently adapted so that they don’t curb search engine competition, “they write. “Specifically, DMA should stipulate requirements for search engine settings menus that effectively prohibit Google from acquiring the operating system’s default search access point and gatekeeper’s browser. In addition, DMA should stipulate requirements. In addition to choosing a preferred search default on the first onboarding, consumers should be able to switch at any time with a single click via a prompt from a competing search engine app or website. These actions will ultimately have a significant impact on competition in the search engine market, ensuring that there are real consumer choices online. “

The Commission announced the Digital Markets Act late last year — the so-called Internet “gatekeeper” to ensure that these intermediary Internet giants cannot abuse their power to crush competitors and squeeze consumers. Proposed a fixed set of pre-rules for.

However, four Google search rivals say the proposed bill does not currently contain measurements that will help break the ongoing dominance of tech giant search in Europe (about 93%). I am. Bind rule on the search settings screen. This allows consumers to easily switch between default search engine choices, both mobile and desktop.

The European Commission was responsible for the draft of the DMA, but the European Parliament and its member states, the other core EU bodies, need to agree in detail through the Council of the European Union, so on the exact form of regulation. Negotiations are ongoing.

“We welcome the Commission’s goals under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but DMA cannot address Google’s default position stocking, which is the most serious barrier to search,” wrote four search rivals. increase. “Google wouldn’t have been the gatekeeper of today’s entire market without locking these defaults for years. Even if DMA can’t address this underlying issue, it’s currently the case. Continuing, the root cause of this problem remains the same. “

Google was contacted for comment on the complaint.

In 2018, the EU Competition Commission fined Google $ 5 billion for antitrust violations in the way Android smartphone platforms operate.

Following that intervention, the tech giant introduced a regional search settings screen that appears in the setup of new Android smartphones in Europe. However, Google soon implemented a sealed bidding auction model, and rivals paid for it (and to show it in one of the available slots that competitors immediately accused of being unfair and opaque. Compete with each other).

Approximately three years later, after another intervention by the Commission, and after no dents in Google’s search market share in Europe, tech giants finally abolished the auction model without the need for qualified search rivals. Announced to replace it with a selection screen to display. Commission.

But again, rivals quickly pointed out the ongoing limitations of Google’s “relief.” For example, the fact that it only applies to mobile devices, not to users of Google’s browser Chrome on desktop devices. Also, Android users will only see the selection screen during setup or factory reset, so in most cases they won’t even see it when using the device.

For example, DuckDuckGo has been clamoring for “really fair” search options that consumers only need to switch with one click. Currently not more than 15 clicks required to switch the default search engine for Android devices. Other points after initial setup (or factory reset).

Search rivals argue that fixing self-priority defaults using such dark patterns should be prohibited by EU law.

“Google’s restrictions make it difficult for consumers to adopt other search engines, despite the Commission’s antitrust decisions,” they claim. “We believe that well-designed taste menus, like the MEP Yon-Courtin proposed in the draft Economic Commission report, should be more widely mandated.”

We contacted the committee for comment on the request for a dedicated search settings screen rule to be incorporated into the DMA. Update this report if there is a response.

Where are the remedies?

The European Commission has avoided imposing specific remedies on Google for years, despite the enforcement of a series of antitrust laws. Instead, EU lawmakers usually say it’s up to Google to know exactly how to comply with various orders to stop breaches in areas such as product search, paid search advertising, and Android.

As a result of this hands-on approach by EU executives, Google is a way to maintain key strategic market dominance, such as search, despite the enforcement of a series of high-profile antitrust laws in Europe. I was able to find.

This is an unpleasant record for EU competitor Margrethe Vestager. He has built a reputation as an “iron woman” who is willing to take on Big Tech, but enforcement in the digital arena hasn’t really moved the platform giant. market share. (Google does not block ongoing integration.)

However, some EU member states have begun to take far more steps to control the potentially influential big tech market abuse.

For example, French competition authorities recently extracted a set of interoperability requirements from Google in a proceeding related to Adtech’s self-priority.

The German Federal Cartel Agency began this year, armed with increased authority to impose advance relief on digital giants who appear to have considerable market power. Google and many other tech giants are currently assessing whether they meet that standard. If they find out they are, they seem eager to get to work by setting preemptive rules on how they can work in Germany.

Outside the EU, Britain is also reforming domestic competition rules to cut the wings of Big Tech. It’s what’s called a “strategic market situation” and it’s in the process of forming a pre-establishment for the digital giant — it’s not a panacea, unlike the committee’s approach by DMA.

Instead, the UK says it wants to tailor the rules to a particular business. This allows regulators to impose remedies for search settings menus if, for example, a company like Google decides that such a procedure is necessary.

Therefore, when the Commission centralized Big Tech’s single ruleset faces a highly resource-rich “innovator” with years of experience building and iterating services designed to eliminate friction, It looks like it could be a weak tool. Overthrow barriers to larger scales.

EU executives run the risk of being caught in line with the issue of technology antitrust law as legislators around the world, from China to the United States, are actively working on this issue.

(Another tech giant 🙂 In the wake of a very bad week for Facebook, EU commissioners tweet about their “urgency”, including parliamentary testimony by the latest tech whistleblower Francis Hogen. Also note that he was lying down. Work on Big Tech …

We open a platform for better public and regulatory scrutiny. That’s why there are #DSA, #DMA, and #EDAP. That’s why I’m about to propose regulations on online political advertising. It’s time for the digital world to respect European values. 2/2

-Vera Jourova (@VeraJourova) October 6, 2021

Antitrust chief Vestager tweeted in the wake of Facebook’s global outage (which was also the outage of Instagram and WhatsApp). The EU EVP needs an episode of “alternatives and options in the tech market” because all three social services run on the same infrastructure and are all owned by Facebook.

Given the headline’s anti-integration message, EU citizens may be allowed to ask why Vestager’s division did not block a single tech acquisition-the gobling of Google’s recent health technology company Fitbit. Do you include?

How exactly does Vestager propose to support startups and alternatives to get the scale needed to challenge the platform giants?

Sadly, her tweet didn’t contain a solution, so the search for a solution continues.

#facebookdown tells you two things: 1 / #tech The market needs choices and choices, don’t rely on a few big companies => that’s the purpose of # DMA2 /, and sometimes talk Nothing better than doing each other over the phone or offline

-Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) October 5, 2021

Also, it’s still unclear where the Commission’s next Google Antitrust Investigation will go.

This summer, Brock executives confirmed that they were investigating the tech giant Adtech. There are already late antitrust interventions in other parts of the region, such as the United Kingdom and France.

As for Google, the tech giant is busy fighting the Commission’s existing antitrust enforcement.

Last week, the lawyer appeared in court on appeal for the Commission’s $ 5 billion Android antitrust fine. He claimed that the penalties were based on flawed calculations, were not “appropriate” and had no anti-competitive intentions.

