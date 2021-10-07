



Researchers at the University of Cambridge have published a treatise to the BMJ claiming that Britain’s current climate change efforts are unmatched by action. They conclude that rapid and fundamental changes at the systemic level are essential to end unsustainable behavior and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Professor Dame Theresa Marteau, director of the Behavior and Health Research Unit at the University of Cambridge, calls for systematic behavioral changes to mitigate climate change.

In line with the Paris Agreement, Dame Theresa and her colleagues say that innovation alone is not enough to meet the UK’s goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Reaching net zero CO2 by 2050 at the latest is important for keeping global warming within 1.5 ° C, but experts say the world is not on track to reach this goal. I’m warning you.

For example, the United Kingdom was one of the first countries to set a legally binding net-zero goal by 2050, but so far it has 92 policy recommendations from an independent climate change commission. Eleven of them are fully implemented and are not on track to reach their long-term goals.Period (net zero) or medium-term carbon balance

The BMJ treatise focuses on unsustainable and unhealthy behavioral changes related to diet and land travel that contribute to estimated 26% and 12% of global greenhouse gas emissions, respectively. They mainly adopt a plant-based diet, travel most of the time using walking, cycling and public transport, and recommend significantly reducing emissions while improving public health.

They admit that it is difficult to change behavior on a large scale, but they say that changing the physical and economic environment that drives behavior is most likely to succeed. They believe that the changes needed for diet and land travel can be achieved through policies that increase the availability and affordability of healthier and more sustainable options.

For example, promote healthier and more sustainable foods while raising prices for carbon-intensive foods and lowering prices for low-carbon-intensive foods. Create safe and engaging cycling and walking routes. Secure low-cost public transport and limit the availability and attractiveness of personal vehicle use.

This treatise emphasizes that change must be fair, equitable and effective in order to gain public support. They must also be driven by evidence and protected from strong commercial interests.

Complex collaborative actions, along with a clear vision, are mobilized by shared positive stories that reflect collective goals, highlighting many of the benefits of the Net Zero world. The development of such a vision is a global and regional priority and requires co-creation by citizens, governments, and industry, protected from corporate intervention based on scientific expertise.

In conclusion, with sufficient boldness from World Government, the flexibility, creativity and social nature of human behavior achieves a just transition to Net Zero, thereby protecting the health of current and future generations. can do.

