The end of the satellite dish? Sky launches its own smart TV | Sky





Sky launches its own smart TV, eliminating the need for customers to use satellite dishes and set-top boxes as pay-TV companies shift their offerings to stay competitive in the streaming era.

A broadband-powered TV set called Sky Glass will be available in the UK on October 18th and will be available in Skys’ other European markets next year. The new service will aggregate content from streaming services such as Netflix and Disney +, as well as content from Sky channels and other broadcasters.

Dana Strong, Sky Group Chief Executive Officer, said: The streaming revolution and the explosive growth of content pose a whole new set of challenges.

Sky Glass is a streaming TV with built-in Sky. Most people use multiple apps to find the content they need. However, the app is not connected and the experience is fragmented. As a result, I spend more time searching than enjoying the content.

The TV aims to simplify the largest screen in the home by eliminating the confusion of multiple boxes, individual speakers and cables while modernizing with smartphone-like features.

It detects the presence of awakening when walking in the room and responds to voice commands with Hello and Sky. You can learn from your family’s viewing habits, display the right content at the right time, and reduce clicks, even within an app like Netflix or from another device like the Xbox. Software updates add new features and a zoom-enabled video chat camera add-on will be available in the spring of 2022.

Boasting an integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system with six speakers, it automatically adapts to live content and room ambient light, ensuring optimal audio and image quality. The remote control has also been simplified.

According to Sky, glass will be the first carbon-neutral TV with recyclable, plastic-free packaging and offsets, while reducing power consumption by about 50% by eliminating multiple boxes.

The launch of TV services is ahead of the code-cutting phenomenon where Skys has tens of millions of U.S. customers abandoning traditional pay TV bundles and favoring cheaper services from streaming services such as Netflix. It shows that.

Sky, which was acquired by U.S. pay-TV giant Comcast three years ago for $ 30 billion, said the new service is competitively priced and allows consumers to pay for TV as part of their monthly subscription. Said.

You can now buy your TV just like you would on a mobile phone, and you have a variety of flexible monthly payment options.

Monthly subscription packages start with 13 TVs with the cheapest devices and 39 TV content packages per month.

When the company launched the Premium SkyQ Box in 2017, it said it was working on a proposal to make full TV services available over broadband connections. This will target 6 million households across Europe that do not have satellite dishes.

In the UK, Sky offers the Now TV streaming platform. This allows consumers to purchase a monthly pass to access entertainment and sports content, but not all Skys services.

TV and streaming service costs

Netflix: 5.99 to 13.99 per month (excluding broadband)

Amazon Prime Video: 79 Years, 6.58 Months

Disney +: 7.99 per month

ITVs Britbox: 5.99 per month

Discovery +: 4.99 per month

Skys Now TV: Monthly 9.99 to 33.99 depending on the package

BT TV: 12-40 a month

Virgin Media TV: 5 to 41 a month

Source: Ampere Analysis

