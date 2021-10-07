Microsoft Kinect is back, thanks to Skys’ new all-in-one TV





Sky is reviving the original dream of Microsofts Kinect accessories next year. The British satellite broadcaster announced the new Sky Glass TV this morning. The company has built another 4K camera that includes motion control and gesture support. It also works between games and has a social TV sharing feature built in partnership with Microsoft.

Fraser Stirling, Chief Product Officer at Skys, worked with Microsoft to build a great feature that allows you to watch TV together miles away. Sync your TV with other households and integrate video and chat on your screen. Choose content from the largest channels, including Premier League matches, movies, and your favorite entertainment.

Skys’ new watch-to-gather feature is a partnership with Microsoft.

The social TV feature is what Microsoft tried and failed with the Kinect accessory in 2013. The Xbox One was launched on Kinect, and the console included an HDMI input port to access TV satellite providers such as Sky and Cable Box. Microsoft has made some big plans for TV on the Xbox and experimented with social features that allow Xbox owners to watch TV together. Eventually, the Kinect bundle failed and the company withdrew all its bold TV plans.

The Sky’s Watch Together feature, built in partnership with Microsoft, allows people to see each other’s reactions instantly. You can also pause, skip, and play while watching together. What’s really interesting about this camera is the motion control and gesture support of the game.

The game will be available on Sky Glass TV with special support for this new camera, including Paw Patrol branded titles and Fruit Ninja. The camera also enables multiplayer games. Choose your opponent at home or in another home and play with body movements and gesture controls, says Sterling. Family games will never be the same again.

The Sky Glass camera supports game motion control.Image: Sky

Sky has also invested heavily in the voice control of Sky Glass TV. Hello, Sky activates Skys voice commands like a digital assistant. If you have a Sky or Xbox connected, you can also switch the HDMI port by telling it to switch to the Xbox console.

It’s all very similar to Kinect. Microsoft dreamed of taking over a living room with a smart camera and voice control. Sky is now trying to make that dream come true.

