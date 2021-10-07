Channel Advisor Selected as Finalist for Google Premier Partner Awards





Research Triangle Park, NC, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Channel Advisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, is today its second year of prestigious Google Premier Partner Awards. ChannelAdvisor is recognized in the category of online sales and account teams, emphasizing companies that drive online sales at the moment of shopper deliberations and discoveries, and teams that enable advertiser growth through best-in-class digital campaigns. I am.

LinkWalls, Vice President of Digital Marketing Strategy at Channel Advisor, said: “Our managed services team strives to create innovative solutions that enable brands and retailers to connect with consumers at all stages of the buyer journey. They are finalists in two categories. This shows that our support and expertise can help us in spite of pandemic challenges. Customers grow and remain agile. ”

During the pandemic, Channel Advisor ran several successful campaigns, enabling popular sporting goods brands to generate up to 206% year-over-year revenue. As a result, Channel Advisor has been nominated for the highly competitive online sales category. ChannelAdvisor’s team of digital marketing experts leveraged Google tools such as smart shopping and dynamic search advertising to identify and highlight new performance opportunities and client business segments. Combined with effective advertising campaigns, Channel Advisor’s customers saw a surge in sales. At the same time, an account team was nominated by Channel Advisor’s client collaboration, ongoing performance analysis, and intensive weekly strategic sessions.

These award nominations further strengthen Channel Advisor’s strategic alliance with Google and confirm the position of the multi-channel commerce platform as a leading e-commerce solution provider to brands and retailers around the world. Earlier this year, Channel Advisor joined the exclusive Google Partners International Growth program. The program features a network of well-established providers with solid experience helping brands and retailers expand their reach and reach new audiences globally.

This year’s winners will be announced at the Google Premier Partner Awards Ceremony on October 19th.

For more information on ChannelAdvisor, visit the ChannelAdvisor blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor like Facebook’s ChannelAdvisor, and connect to LinkedIn’s ChannelAdvisor.

About Channel Advisor Channel Advisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multi-channel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize commerce around the world. For over 20 years, ChannelAdvisor has been able to expand sales channels, connect with consumers throughout the purchasing cycle, optimize operations for best performance, and provide actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Has helped brands and retailers around the world improve their online performance. Thousands of customers rely on Channel Advisor to securely enhance their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, and Walmart. For more information, please visit www.channeladvisor.com.

