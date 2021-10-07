Xbox Cloud Gaming is now fully loaded with faster Xbox Series X hardware





Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service (xCloud) is fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. Microsoft has recently told The Verge that it has recently completed an upgrade that improves both the frame rate of players streaming Xbox games over the web and game load times.

Microsoft has migrated Xbox Cloud Gaming to 1080p and 60fps streams in recent months, but hasn’t fully unleashed the potential of custom Xbox Series X hardware delivering 4K streams. It’s unclear when this will be available, but Microsoft is moving towards offering Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as mobile devices and browsers.

Microsoft is currently working on a TV-only Xbox app that allows Xbox players to stream games without a console. Stand-alone streaming devices that can be connected to a TV or monitor are also planned, and it’s reasonable to assume that the Xbox Cloud Gaming resolution could be upgraded further with this TV push.

Xbox Game Pass is integrated into your Xbox dashboard.Image: Microsoft

Xbox Cloud Gaming started out as a way to play games on mobile devices, but it will be integrated into Xbox dashboards and TVs, and it’s already more than a mobile product. Microsoft is also integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming into the new Xbox Web Store that is rolling out, and was still waiting for more details on plans to bring xCloud technology to Facebook Gaming.

Microsoft recently expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan shortly after completing a custom Xbox Series X hardware upgrade for the service. Microsoft’s xCloudtech is currently available in 26 countries, and the company had previously suggested offering a new subscription to the Xbox Game Pass, so we’ll soon see an additional hierarchy that provides access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. increase.

