Better Brand, “Cereal-Changing” Food Technology Company Raises An Additional $ 2.5 Million In Latest Financing Round Led by Alexis Ohanian Sevensix





Beyond Carbohydrate Meat heralds a new era of nutrition by leading innovation in the refined carbohydrate industry of over $ 10 trillion

Los Angeles, October 7, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Better brand, a food technology startup, is just three months old and has an additional 250 led by Alexis Ohanian Sevensix. Announced the end of the $ 10,000 funding round. Earlier this year, founder Aimee Yang became the first and only female founder to raise more than $ 1 million in a venture-led pre-seed round across the food technology, consumer, food and beverage industries (Crunchbase). via).

Better bagels traditionally convert high-carbohydrate foods into the net carbohydrates of two banana slices. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sevensix has joined a number of prominent tech players, including Soma Capital, VERSO Capital, Cruise founder Kyle Vogt, and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, raising the company’s total funding of $ 4 million this year. Exceeded.

Alexis Ohanian, founder of Sevensix Six, said: “With the exponential growth seen in the plant-based sector, there is a clear demand for food alternatives that are considered unhealthy and unsustainable. Support Better Brand and work with Aimee to bring her vision to the world. I’m excited to bring it. “

Food technology start-ups are focusing on modified enzyme technology that enabled the creation of the first marquee product, The Better Bagel. Better bagels completely redefine traditional carbohydrate-rich foods by reducing their carbohydrate content from traditional bagels to the equivalent of two banana slices, boasting 24g of protein. The company plans to apply its unique processes and grain exchange technology to different product categories to completely reassess its existing consumer-food relationships.

Aimee Yang, founder and CEO of Better Brand, has set up a consumer food technology company to address her own personal problems with diet and healthy eating. “I struggled on a diet for the rest of my life and constantly vibrated between feeling guilty and robbed,” said Yang. “I used to dream of a world where I could eat what I wanted to eat without worrying about weight gain or adverse health effects. Now Better Brand is making that world a reality.”

“It begins with working on more than $ 10 trillion in refined carbohydrate industries and has a comprehensive negative impact on human health, both physically and mentally,” Yang added. “We are excited to continue to innovate in this area and are grateful for the team of great partners working to help us move our mission forward.”

The additional funds will be used to promote research and development, accelerate employment and prepare the company for large-scale retail distribution. As the company grows, Better aims to take advantage of breakthroughs in the food sector to inspire and empower a world without unnecessary barriers and restrictions in every respect. As stated in the company’s mission, “Better Brand is more than just a food technology company. Instead, it’s based on a set of simple yet powerful ideas. I believe it means breaking unnecessary limits. We believe that everyone is worth enjoying freedom. We believe that a better world is possible, and we know that we can create it well together. “

