Three key skill leaders need to ride the next wave of innovation





Arno de la Tour, co-founder and president of Hello Tomorrow

Arno de la Tour

A house built with 3D printing.

Self-healing concrete.

A robot that supports surgery.

This is not a fantastic future.

All of these are existing examples of how “deep tech” technology solutions based on significant scientific or engineering innovations are being used to address humanity’s greatest problems.

In a survey of 200 decision makers in large companies, quantum computing company Seeqc found that 57% were actively investigating deep technology to solve existing or imminent problems. bottom.

And while they are driven primarily by competitive pressure and high ROI commitments, most (82%) are afraid to invest in and implement deep tech solutions.

Not surprisingly.

Unleashing the power of deep technology is a daunting task. Leaders need to coordinate seismic and complex changes in the way they do business. The traditional approach to Red Sea competition that adheres to strategy, innovates internally and minimizes risk does not apply.

Deep technology requires a different approach, says Arnaud de la Tour, co-founder and president of Hello Tomorrow. Arnaud de la Tour is accelerating the transfer of deep technology in collaboration with global companies, start-ups and other ecosystem players.

I talked to him to find out more:

Arnaud: Consumer-away primary and secondary industry companies were usually less interested in technology. But when we look at the impact of real-world changing technologies on our business models, things change.

For example, mining companies have traditionally relied on utilities for wastewater treatment. Now, with the development of technologies that can be used on a small scale, they can even upcycle some of their industrial waste by treating it and using bacteria to collect precious metals in the wastewater. became. They are becoming more self-sufficient.

Renita: Oh, that could rob you of a major source of income.

Arnaud: That’s right. So when the utilities we were talking about understood the business implications, they began to pay attention.

Similarly, in a world where synthetic biology-made products were shipped and vaccines that required very low temperatures were being shipped across cities and countries, logistics companies need to develop new shipping capabilities. ..

Renita: So you play the role of matchmaking, bringing deep tech startups alongside large companies that can use their technology.

Arnaud: Yes, it’s one of our most popular services. For example, if an aerospace company wants to build a digital model of an airplane, it shares an RFP with a network of startups working in digital twins. Then connect them to help you plan your collaboration.

Every year, 5,000 startups apply to the Hello Tomorrow Challenge. This gives you access to more data and gives you a view a year, a few years ago when science and business trends were established.

Renita: So it’s really the idea not only to embrace deep technology as technology, but to change the basic structure, culture and way of running the company.

Arnaud: That’s right. I recently spoke with a member of the European Parliament that the key to leveraging the deep tech approach and ensuring its success is to have a true problem orientation that focuses on clear existing issues. I pointed out. It’s not just about trying to apply your technology.

It is also reconstructing the problem. This is because companies with a long history often build their problems based on the situation 10 or 20 years ago.

For example, when adidas assembles the shoe recycling problem as follows, how can these shoes with 30 different materials glued together be recycled? It was impossible to come up with a solution.

But when they assemble the problem, can they make one polymer that can be used to make the whole shoe? It changed their way of thinking.

Renita: I love you. Assembling problems is an important skill for leaders.

Arnaud: And refram it. Startups start with a blank slate, which is an advantage. And with deep technology, the potential convergence of all new technologies opens up almost endless possibilities.

Renita: That means there’s an endless pool of solutions that companies may have overlooked.

Arnaud: That’s it. And you don’t have to understand all the technical aspects, but if you don’t know what’s possible, you can’t assemble the problem, so everyone on the team needs to understand what the technology can do. ..

Moreover, in large companies, the environment does not encourage the invention of new things. We encourage people to simply repeat success in order to scale. They are not taking real risks.

Renita: Focuses on gradual improvement and protection of what you have.

Arnaud: That’s right. If you need a big change, you need to make a leap in faith. Build some strong beliefs based on a vision of what the industry will look like in five or ten years. Half of the projects may go wrong, but the ones at stake are worth the risk. However, this is a VC mindset, not a traditional business unit manager.

Renita: And how does the ecosystem affect this?

Arnaud: Deep technology solutions are often a fusion of multiple technologies. Synthetic biology, for example, requires biotechnology to produce bacteria, robotics to do it on a large scale, and artificial intelligence to analyze data and quickly redesign organisms.

Most companies do not have all the skills in-house, so you need to partner with other companies.

Renita: So we go back to the idea of ​​being open to connecting and partnering with others to create solutions. It requires less focus on winning and being the first, not ego-led.

Arnaud: Well, because the pie doesn’t get bigger. We were talking about a completely unexplored new territory here. You can be a pioneer with your partner.

But if you’re afraid to be open about your strategy, like some companies, limit potential partners who can help you achieve that.

Instead, it’s like open sourcing your strategy. So we work with companies to define the issues they want to solve and their value propositions, disseminate them on social media, contact startups and other companies directly, and see if they can bring something. Judge.

Renita: So to ride the wave of deep tech, leaders need to master the (re) framing of the problem, make big bets and play ecosystem games. Speaking of the ecosystem, we look forward to participating in the Hello Tomorrow Global Summit, which will be held directly this year.

Arnaud: Yes, 3,000 startups, VCs, researchers and industry leaders will meet in Paris on December 2nd and 3rd to find solutions to the most pressing challenges on the planet. It’s the best way to find out what deep technology is.

