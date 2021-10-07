Good, bad, and google





MGID CEO Sergii Denysenko.

Getty

When Google announced an extended deadline for the phasing out of third-party cookies (2022-2023), advertising technology stocks surged and showed a positive reaction from the industry to the news. The new timeline allows the industry to design a lasting solution to third-party cookie alternatives compared to the current band-aid solutions that AdTech and MarTech players have been working on.

Digital players have spent most of the last 18 months preparing for retirement, wondering if ID solutions, including Universal ID, can retain their current capabilities. Universal IDs are considered digital saviors because they allow you to identify individuals throughout your advertising supply chain without synchronizing cookies.

A universal ID is a single identifier that allows the digital marketing ecosystem to recognize users and pass information associated with them to authorized partners in the supply chain. Unlike third-party cookies, Universal ID opens up the ability to create and share information with first-party information, tailored to the needs of the entire digital advertising ecosystem, while respecting privacy.

But does the expansion of patchwork of identity solutions help or hinder the progress of advertising? How long will Universal ID’s claimed feasibility continue with the rapid changes in the digital environment?

Google has proposed an alternative to third-party cookies

Google’s privacy sandbox proposal, renowned for its changeability, is an ongoing effort to update targeting practices across Chrome and a wider range of media properties. It is no longer based on third-party cookies and will soon be incorporated into large audience segments. A recent Google initiative, the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), uses intelligent algorithms to automatically develop anonymized groups based on common interests. However, after the deadline has been extended, it is reported that “Google has announced that it will postpone testing of FLoC and other privacy sandbox methods in advertising products.”

This was welcome news. This is partly because the impact of FLoC on privacy has become a matter of industry debate. I was primarily concerned about relying on my browsing history to determine my particular interests. Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of other players combining cohorts with additional data signals to allow personal identification and reverse engineering to create unique profiles. Finally, FLoC was limited to Google’s walled gardens, with limited management and transparency.

What does this mean for Universal ID?

Advertisers enthusiastic about establishing a future range of one-on-one targeting couldn’t easily figure out Google’s position on Universal ID. Both last year and early 2021, the company stated that it did not support alternative identifiers for user tracking and did not plan to include them in the offer for privacy reasons. But in May, this stance changed radically. Another blog post revealed that Google is considering providing publishers with a way to share encrypted signals with selected advertising partners.

In fact, the tests confirmed in the announcement were run to support not only first-party identities, but also third-party identities, sometimes referred to as universal identities. Following this amazing turnaround, industry players stuck with the idea of ​​one-on-one advertising and cross-domain tracking in the Google environment.

Customized online content and engaging advertising bring many immediate benefits to users, but it’s important to be aware of the suspicious ethics of cross-domain tracking. As the digital environment continues to evolve with privacy regulations, avoiding potential challenges will ultimately slow progress. One of the classic examples of new email and IP address-based identity issues is Apple’s latest privacy update.

How can the advertising industry maintain its functionality?

The core values ​​of identity are well known. A deep understanding of viewers’ interests, habits, preferences, and the channels and devices they use has become a staple in delivering digital advertising to achieve cut-throughs and achieve those goals. However, when considering alternative targeting methods, advertisers and agencies should keep in mind that longevity is directly related to protecting the best interests of users.

One of the solutions I believe will help protect privacy concerns and interest-based targeting even after third-party cookies are deprecated is context intelligence. With advances in machine learning, the effectiveness of contextual intelligence goes beyond the content of the page. Machine learning can analyze dozens of other factors, such as time of day, device and browser used, to better convey the creativity and relevance of your ad. The industry’s persistence in identity is drawing attention from more sustainable ways to understand and engage users.

What will happen to Google’s final decision?

The two main results are relatively certain. Whether or not Google ultimately decides to support Universal ID in its products, tech giants will maintain their dominance in the advertising industry. You can also be confident that privacy-centric situations will continue to present the challenge of cross-domain user tracking, regardless of Google’s test results. To be quite skeptical, the industry should expect Google to do only what it needs to do to circumvent the antitrust laws of the European government.

It’s important for publishers, advertisers, and Ad Tech companies not to wait for Google before testing and developing their own solutions. The positive result of recent development is the creation of deeper collaboration between smaller industry players. To address the gaps left by Google, these players will be the main impetus behind building a more privacy-conscious and sustainable ecosystem. Joint efforts to overcome current difficulties will lead to a diverse combination of milder solutions.

In my opinion, Google’s potential for universal identities is not good news for the move to build a truly privacy-first ecosystem. But even if the tech giant decides, we can be confident that the remarkable collective push for innovation will continue. Finding the most effective alternatives to third-party cookies will lead to advances in the entire ecosystem as we move away from temporary viable band-aid solutions.

