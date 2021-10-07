Building engine recognized in mature growth category by CREtech’s Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS)





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Building Engine, the leading building management platform for modern commercial real estate (CRE), was recognized by the company today at the 8th Real Estate Technology Awards (RETAS) as runner-up. I announced that. Mature growth category. The award is presented by CREtech (cretech.com), a community of world-leading professionals dedicated to innovation in the real estate sector.

Building Engines are recognized for the value provided by its flagship platform, Prism, allowing commercial real estate owners and operators to provide an exceptional experience for all building residents while maximizing profitability and efficiency. I support you. Officially launched in September 2020, Prism by Building Engines is the most innovative and modern building operations platform available today. Unlike other property management or operational solutions, the Prism platform has an open architecture with built-in APIs for integrating existing IT ecosystems.

For more than 18 months, it has presented unprecedented challenges to the commercial real estate industry. Tim Curran, CEO of Building Engines, said our priority was to address the new challenges and needs of real estate owners and operator customers when returning tenants to the building. We have 20 years of experience in providing outstanding building operations, coupled with industry-leading innovations, helping our customers adapt to the ever-changing CRE industry and the world in which it operates. increase. From CREtech, Colliers, and our acclaimed jury, we help our customers make smarter, data-driven business decisions and keep their buildings operating effectively and efficiently. I am honored to have been recognized for the work I have done and the work I have done continuously.

In 2021, Prism addressed some pressing issues in the industry, including the effects of a pandemic. To do this, Building Engines works with complementary technology providers to ensure that real estate owners have the tools they need to bring their tenants back into a secure office space that meets their changing needs. I made it possible. For example, Building Engines recently partnered with HqO, an end-to-end tenant experience provider for office buildings. Building Engines-HqO integration combines key tenant capabilities for sending work orders, visitor access requests, and resource reservations to provide a complete mobile solution package for owners and operators to serve tenants. The purpose is to do.

Building Engines also acquired two companies this year to build the platform and better meet its operational needs. The company has acquired Ravti, an innovative software company for HVAC management. It currently serves as the backbone of Prism’s new HVAC management module. Ravti allows owners, operators, and tenants to better manage their HVAC systems with a complete inventory view of all equipment across CRE properties. Building Engines has also acquired LogCheck, the premier application that helps streamline round, inspection and preventive maintenance tasks.

The Real Estate Tech Awards, sponsored by Colliers, are a major international award for excellence in commercial real estate technology. This award recognizes cutting-edge companies that have played an essential role in advancing industry technology throughout the year. Backed by leading voices and ideological leaders in the commercial real estate technology industry, the award was opened to start-ups and technology companies servicing the industry.

Building Engines was named runner-up by the #RETAS Elite Jury, which includes leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and sort leaders in the commercial real estate technology industry.

Click here for more information on Real Estate Tech Awards.

About building an engine

Building Engines improves net operating income across the world’s most successful commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. With Prism, the industry’s most innovative and powerful building operations platform, customers can increase revenue, provide the best resident experience and reduce operating costs. Today, more than 850 customers, including Beacon Capital Partners, Cushman & Wakefield, and SL Greenrely on Building Engines, manage critical operational needs across more than 3 billion square feet of 30,000 facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.buildingengines.com.

About CREtech

CREtech is rethinking real estate. We are the largest international community of professionals dedicated to innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, hire and look to the future. Our intelligence, streaming, event and consulting platforms inspire the next generation of ideas, processes and people to defend the world’s largest asset class.

Details: CREtech +, CREtech Consulting, CREtech Climate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005301/en/%25C2%25A0Building-Engines-Recognized-in-the-Mature-Growth-Category-by-CREtech%25E2%2580%2599s-Real-Estate-Tech-Awards-RETAS The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos