Xbox Cloud Gaming now runs on the Xbox Series X console





Arkanes Redfall is technically planned only for next-generation releases, but cloud gaming has the potential to change that. Image: Arkane

Xbox’s cloud gaming service has gotten a hardware upgrade that you’ve been trying to nail for months. Talking to The Verge, Microsoft representatives confirmed that Xbox cloud gaming is now fully running on Xbox Series X hardware and has completed a backend upgrade that started quietly in the summer. ..

So what does that mean? So far, but not all, it suggests great potential for the future.

First, the Xbox Series X can output games in 4K resolution. Cloud gaming currently streams games at 60 frames per second, but the service only outputs games at 1080p resolution. Migrating the entire operation to the Xbox Series X framework could theoretically match what is available on Microsoft’s high-end models.

However, this switch can also open access to games that are inaccessible to gamers gated out of next-generation hardware. Obviously, getting a recent Xbox Series X (and, to a lesser extent, a less computationally powerful cousin, the Xbox Series S) is still a daunting task. Don’t expect it to be easy soon. Just last week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the same.

Unfortunately, [the console shortage is] Spencer told The Wrap that he would be with us for months and months from the end of this calendar year to the next. Console to the player.

G / O media may receive fees

You might think that the Xbox is still in transition between console generations. Not only are there many first-party games on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, but Xbox’s current next-generation slate is pretty thin, Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium (surprisingly, it’s no longer exclusive to Xbox. ).

However, contrary to last year’s executive statements, Xbox’s upcoming slate will be the same as next-generation-only games such as Redfall, Fable, STALKER 2, Shredders, Everwild, and Starfield. With the ability to stream these games directly to the latest generation of Xboxors, hell, mobile devices, computers, or smart TVs, you can update your Discord server and eliminate the need to line up with your local Best Buy at dawn, in the rain. ..

