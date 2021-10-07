Healthcare technology funding in the third quarter of 2021 will blow the past few years out of the water





The Healthtech investment train remained active as two new venture capital investment reports show more record funding until the third quarter of 2021.

RockHealth and StartUpHealth data provide an overview of third-quarter and full-year funding records, both sources showing a slight month-on-month increase.

For example, Rock Health’s industry-wide digital health funding report found 169 transactions with total third-quarter funding of only $ 6.7 billion.

This was a significant profit of over $ 4.2 billion in the third quarter of the 2020s, but a setback from $ 8.2 billion in the second quarter of this year. Rock Health believes the short-term decline is due to a decline in overall trading volume and a slowdown in mega-trading of over $ 100 million.

Still, the addition of Digital Health’s second-largest funding quarter was more than enough to put 2021 at the forefront of the most funded digital health ever.

In the first nine months alone, Rock Health aggregated a total of $ 21.3 billion in 541 investment transactions, below the $ 14.6 billion record in 2020.

Mental health remains a leader in the entire therapeutic sector, boasting $ 3.1 billion in funding raised in 2021. This year, digital health investors opened a checkbook for women’s health companies, women-led teams, and those working on health fairness.

According to Rock Health, the average transaction size of early and late-stage companies has more than doubled, and Digital Health’s M & A activity set a new quarterly record with 79 transactions.

RockHealth reports that the 2021 breakout funding is evidence of an unprecedented mission of change across all aspects of health care. All the market movements so far this year wanted to know what would happen in the fourth quarter. Historically, the last quarter of the year wasn’t the biggest funding, but it all changed when funding in the fourth quarter of the 2020s exceeded all quarters before that year.

The StartUp Healths report, which focuses on the larger umbrella of health innovation, raised $ 9.7 billion in quarterly funding and $ 31.3 billion year-to-date. That’s up from $ 7 billion raised in the third quarter of the 2020s, and by 2021, it’s double the pace raised $ 21.9 billion last year as a whole.

StartUp Health has shown that quarterly funding has increased 17-fold over the course of a 10-year report. In fact, this sector raised a quarter of this year, raising more than the combined total funding from 2011 to 2013. And this quarter we saw more funding than the annual total up to 2016.

The group believes this profit is due to a significant increase in transaction size and states that the total number of transactions within Health Innovation is relatively flat. In addition, they wrote that the quarter’s largest investment in health innovation was directed at companies like Commure ($ 500 million raised) and Olive ($ 400 million raised) working on pipes and roads in the healthcare industry. I am.

The report also highlighted the recovery of M & A activity, which surged from 54 acquisitions by June to 92 acquisitions in nine months.

StartUp Health provides additional funding and entrepreneurial support to help innovation from the world’s wealthiest economies grow globally and help billions of people around the world receive the care they need. I closed the quarterly report in search of it.

That’s why we can’t take our feet off the gas, StartUp Health writes. You need to double down. We need to support entrepreneurs, evaluate and reinvest working tools, and relentlessly focus on patients.

The Rock Health team was a little more cautious. They predicted that the digital health investment market would ease in the next 12-18 months as start-ups struggle to meet the high expectations of investors.

They wrote that we were around long enough to know that good times would come and go. Today’s trading terms can be heavily distorted to favor entrepreneurs, but the table changes. The established (or destroyed) relationships will be considered on both sides if there are more difficult times in the future. We advise the centrists. We will use today’s abundant capital wisely, but strengthen our fundamentals to survive the upcoming storm.

