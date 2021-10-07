Government interference with Big Tech harms consumers





opinion

Daniel Smith | Guest Columnist

Almost every day, Big Tech offers us affordable innovations that make ordinary American life easier and more enjoyable. Not to mention the jobs and financial opportunities they create.

Unfortunately, policy makers are threatening to compromise this engine of prosperity with legislation that hinders innovation and competition and ultimately harms consumers.

Lawmakers are concerned that big tech companies such as Google, Amazon, and Apple are using their platforms to prioritize certain content over their competitors.

This alleged issue has suspicious theoretical and empirical support and addresses these concerns in many nonsensical and arbitrary ways.

The law relies on the fundamental misconception that big companies are bad for consumers just because they are big companies.

Government misunderstandings about big tech companies

The advantage of market competition is the fact that it helps consumers. Companies that are good at creating value for consumers serve most of the market, or at least until someone else offers to offer better service.

Economists’ concerns about monopolies are not that they voluntarily persuade many consumers to buy their products. Instead, monopolies are uncompetitive, limiting production, raising prices, curbing innovation, and harming consumers.

Big Tech has shown no behavior that is harmful to these consumers. Instead, tech companies are doing the exact opposite by making services widely available and easy to use, lowering prices, and acting as a driving force for rapid innovation.

Even in search where Google clearly has a dominant market share, there is a lot of competition with competitors like Bing, Yahoo and DuckDuckGO.

Listen to Tennessee More: Get the Weekly Opinion Newsletter for insightful, thought-provoking columns.

Well-known results in economics show that mere threats of competition can lead to beneficial consumer outcomes, unless entry into the industry is restricted.

If Google dares to take advantage of their market share, they will soon lose consumers. For example, Google’s privacy update for WhatsApp recently sent users to competing Signal messaging apps.

How the law can harm consumers

The impact of this law on Big Tech not only hinders innovation and job growth, but also has a direct impact on the people of Tennessee.

It disadvantageously limits access to voice technology and other electronic integrations used to improve our lives, especially toddlers and people with disabilities. Assistive actions with voice commands, such as turning off lights or unlocking doors, are simply impossible.

IPhone applications integrated with Amazon Prime Free Shipping will also be confused by this law. It will hinder the ability of affected communities to coordinate response and recovery efforts using social media.

The law can also undermine the innovations that come from start-ups in the tech industry. As written, the law does say to some small business owners who employ nearly half of all working Americans, including many women and minority business owners who use online marketplaces. Harm.

Hear from Tennessee’s Black Voice: Get the Weekly Newsletter for a column of powerful and critical thinking.

Why are politicians threatening Big Tech with laws that would harm their members?

There is systematic evidence of why politicians regulate and often does not protect the interests of consumers. Rather, it is to promote the interests of politicians, bureaucrats, and special interest groups, or to shake the industry with potentially harmful laws and force election contributions.

This is evidenced by the fact that antitrust law has been used repeatedly throughout history to protect politically-backed businesses to harm consumers.

Politicians should not compromise our economic prosperity to advance the political agenda. Big Tech continues to enrich our lives and does not need a “big government” to strangle under the guise of fixing it.

It would be wise to remember Ronald Reagan’s observations. “The nine most terrifying words in English are that I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Daniel J. Smith is a professor of economics at the Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University. Smith is also the director of the Institute of Politics and Economics. Follow him on Twitter @ smithdanj1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/opinion/2021/10/07/governments-interference-big-tech-harms-consumers/5993081001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos