Google’s “quick phrase” lets you skip wake words

As part of a new feature scheduled for widespread release later this fall, Google’s new quick phrases will execute a large number of voice commands without first saying “OK”, “Google”, “Hey Google”. You will be able to do it.

According to XDA Developers, Quick Phrases is beginning to appear on a small number of devices, suggesting a broader deployment is imminent. On the other hand, the idea behind quick phrases is simple. This means skipping wake words altogether, while allowing short voice commands to handle common situations.

Technically, I’ve seen Google consider the ability to skip wake words on Google Assistant smart devices. After the timer is turned off, you can mute the timer just by saying stop. However, with the future rollout of Quick Phrases, Google is adding a series of new commands to the list.

The downside is that if you’re talking strictly about the phone, the number of commands supported is much more limited, and people answer incoming calls by answering or rejecting, or responding to alarms by saying stop or snooze. You can only do it.To enable quick phrases, go to the settings menu on your Android 12 phone[クイックフレーズ]Just search for options. You can then turn on quick phrases to respond to alarms and incoming calls individually.

However, for Google Assistant smart home devices such as Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and Nest Mini, 9to5Google says there are more than 15 commands that you can run without first saying “Hey Google.” The quick phrase commands found so far are:

Set an alarm at 6 am. Cancel the alarm. Cancel the alarm. Ask for the time of the alarm. What time is the alarm set? Set the timer by saying “Set the timer to X minutes” Say “Cancel the timer”, “Pause the timer”, “Reset the timer” to control the timer Say “Remaining time” And display the timer. Say “Send broadcast” to send an audio broadcast. Answer or reject to make a call. What time is it? Do you want to check the time? Do you want to say the weather and check the weather? Increases or decreases the volume. Pause / play music or skip this song to control the music. Create a reminder. Create a reminder. Make family notes.

Not all commands are available, but for those who like cooking, the Google Assistant can be a very useful tool in the kitchen to set a timer to remember to take a loaf of bread in the oven. I understand. Using quick phrases seems to give you even more freedom to set and control timers.

However, a big test of quick phrases is how often the Google Assistant gets confused or misidentifies commands. This is because skipping wake words requires the Google Assistant to more accurately distinguish between normal home voice and intentional voice commands.

Currently, it’s unclear when Google will officially release Quick Phrases, but since this feature is already visible on a small number of devices, Quick Phrases will definitely be announced by the end of the year in the coming months. It’s a schedule.

