Boston tech wonders what’s next for Facebook





A version of this article was published in Innovation Beat of the Globes Technology Newsletter. Please sign up here.

Undoubtedly, Facebook had a bad week following a bad month.

In September, The Wall Street Journal released a document stating that it recognized the company’s products as harmful and chose not to handle them. On Sunday, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen came forward as a whistleblower, saying the company prefers profits over safety. Two days later, she went to Congress and updated the legal requirements to crack down on the company. Meanwhile, a major outage plagued the company and continued a legal battle with the Biden administration trying to dissolve the company.

This is part of the toughest scrutiny to date for a company that has evolved from creating a Harvard dormitory room to a social media colossal statue, with 2.9 billion users and comparable to a medium-sized country. Make a profit. In and around Boston, home of a thriving tech ecosystem, social media experts and Haugens’ own university professor experts expect this to be a turning point, and many. May be skeptical.

Facebook is not going to fix itself, Ethan Zuckerman, an associate professor of public policy, communications and information at UMass Amherst, said in an interview, instead of waiting for Congress to pass a law against the company, federal regulators. Added that Facebook’s algorithm should be audited. , And outside researchers need to access Facebook data to study the harm caused by their products.

Despite his skepticism, he said in some respects this moment of scrutiny was different. He said the presence of whistleblowers makes us pay attention to something. This means that someone felt that there was no way for existing surveillance units to lead to meaningful change.

Joan Donovan, head of research at the Harvard Shorenstein Center and a leader in disinformation, said Hogen leaked thousands of documents to the press, testified in front of the Senate, and received congressional attention. Said that it is important to collect.

But she was worried about some of the whistleblower’s testimony. Especially when Haugen opposed the government to use antitrust laws to split Facebook businesses such as Instagram and WhatsApp into separate entities, thereby reducing their market advantage.

According to Donovan, I was surprised at the idea that she thinks antitrust laws should be taken off the table. I think there are many things that can be unraveled.

Meanwhile, Michael Kusmano, vice dean of MIT Sloan Business School, said government pressure was needed to regulate Facebook, and social media giants used their resources to challenge their business. He said he would beat. He had seen the proceedings over the years, he said.

Eric Paley, managing partner of Cambridge-based venture capital firm Founder Collective, said Facebook’s scrutiny of short-term economics undermining its long-term mission to stay connected and promote social activity. Said that it is a lesson for new entrepreneurs.

This ethical challenge is a temptation that every startup needs to address as it grows, he said in a statement. Companies can get better opportunities by aligning their business model with a moral foundation from day one and keeping an eye on their long-term mission as they grow.

Robert Martello, a professor at Olin College, recalls teaching Hogen in his history of technology class over a decade ago. He said she stood out because of her passion and enthusiasm. She said she liked to dig into the problem in a complicated way. Get the big picture … Thanks for all the angles. (Haugen holds a bachelor’s degree from Olin College and an MBA from Harvard University.)

Martello said Haugens’ actions speak a lot about the role that ethics should play in training future computer engineers. He said engineers can no longer simply focus on creating the product. They must weigh the ethical implications of what they produce.

Engineering is better when we bring [ethical] Putting context into it, Martello said. Ethics are better when someone who actually rolls up the sleeves and sees the technical side of the challenge is informed.

You can access Pranshu Verma at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ pranshuverma_.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/10/07/business/boston-tech-wonders-whats-next-facebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos