Google built on GA4 announces new Analytics 360





On Thursday, Google announced an improved version of Analytics 360. This is a suite of products designed for enterprise-level enterprises, built on Google Analytics 4. New features include the ability to create product line sub-properties, custom user roles, dimensions, audiences, and conversion type caps.

New collaboration feature. With the new Analytics 360, advertisers can create product line sub-property and customize settings. This is especially useful for large advertisers working on teams in different countries, for example. These sub-properties can be linked to Google Ads and Google Marketing Platform accounts associated with campaigns running in those countries.

In addition, advertisers can create user roles to control feature access for specific user groups. These custom user roles can be assigned to report collections (groups of reports based on topics such as customer acquisition). Custom user roles and user-assigned report collections will be deployed to all Analytics 360 accounts within the next few months.

Larger dimensions, audience, conversion type limits. This iteration of Analytics 360 has a limit of up to 125 custom dimensions, 400 audiences, and 50 conversion types.

Why do you care? Google Analytics 4 is the company’s vision for the future of analytics, and the new Analytics 360 has the same vision, but for enterprise-level organizations. Features announced by Google emphasize flexibility and scalability, and tools may help meet more business needs.

With the ability to create product line sub-property and custom user roles for specific features of an announcement, advertisers share only the data they need and a specific team of organizations or agencies that they may be affiliated with. You can access it. You can also increase conversion types, custom dimensions, and audience restrictions to make Analytics 360 a good option for companies with advanced campaigns.

About the new author of Search Engine Land

George Nguyen is the editor of Search Engine Land, responsible for organic search, podcasting, and e-commerce. His background is journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host, and public school teacher.

