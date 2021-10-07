Google Cloud addresses talent shortages with the goal of training 40 million people





Google Cloud has set a new goal of training 40 million people on cloud skills. Google Cloud partners say finding certified AWS or Microsoft talent is much easier. Partners say this lack of skills is slowing them down and thus slowing down Google Cloud itself.

Google Cloud set a new goal on Thursday to train more than 40 million people on cloud skills. This is to address the lack of skills that some of Google Cloud’s top partners say are slowing down their business and the platform itself.

Google’s announcement comes in the face of a talent shortage affecting all major cloud platforms. There are literally not enough people certified to operate and maintain the IT infrastructure provided by cloud platforms such as Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services. ..

“This is to win the trust of our customers and partners,” Rochana Golani, director of learning and activation for Google Cloud, told Insider. “We believe that skills should not interfere with cloud adoption.”

In the training program itself, Google Cloud has partnered with Coursera to launch a site that offers over 700 programs that certify skills in AI, machine learning, data analysis, security, application development, cloud architecture, and more. Those who sign up early will receive free access to the program for a month.

According to Global Knowledge, these cloud skills are also from Google Cloud with two IT certifications that certify the owners of the most expensive jobs.

As pandemics take cloud adoption to new heights, some Google Cloud partners reselling tech Titan’s cloud platform to their clients don’t have the resources to catch up. This poses a threat to the market-leading AWS and Microsoft in driving Google Cloud’s significant growth.

Tony Safoian, CEO of Google Cloud partner SADA Systems, told insiders: “Google feels it, partners feel it. It’s an amazing element of demand.”

Difficult to find Google certified talent

A recent A Cloud Guru survey of more than 26,000 cloud learners, including IT leaders, engineers, and developers, found that more than 80% of them were trained on AWS and 35% on Microsoft Azure. Only 30% of respondents are trained to use Google Cloud. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian shared that more than 2.5 million developers were trained or certified on Google Cloud earlier this year.

This is in line with the experience of partners like LucidPoint, which is affiliated with both Google Cloud and AWS. LucidPoint Mike Fontaine says he was able to close some of the gap by training some of the AWS specialists on Google Cloud, but wants to have a deeper bench of Google’s unique talents.

Still, the current remote work boom means that consultants do not have to be in the field with their customers. According to Fontaine, LucidPoint can find and hire Google Cloud certified engineers wherever you live.

“We were able to welcome very talented engineers and people who didn’t want to travel in different places, but they are very far apart,” Fontaine told insiders.

Maven Wave Partners partner Jason Ruge says training more talent is a welcome move to alleviate the potential growth shortage.

“Sure, they have vested interests to make sure they are talented enough for the entire ecosystem,” Rouge told insiders. “It’s a talent battle right now. Anyone with any number of cloud certifications on any of the hyperscalers is highly sought after.”

Cloud demand has led partners like SADA Systems to set ambitious recruitment goals of doubling their workforce over the next 18 months, but the talent war has been a barrier to growth. increase. As a result, Maven Wave has adopted new tactics, including hiring more recruiters and hiring recent college graduates to train quickly.

“The biggest challenge most partners have today is attracting talent and hiring it fast enough, so there’s demand and it’s a big problem for everyone,” Rouge said.

Any tips on Google Cloud? Contact this reporter by email ([email protected]), Signal (646.376.6106), Telegram (@rosaliechan), or Twitter DM (@ rosaliechan17).

