KBW Adds Firepower With Employment To Mortgage Technology Team





Investment banks Keefe and Bruyette & Woods (KBW), which are subsidiaries of Stifel Financial Corp., are investment banks Berkery, Noyes & Co. We hired three veterans from to strengthen our fintech and financial services group.

John Guzzo and Jason White will be the Managing Directors of KBW, with a focus on mortgage technology companies and related sectors. Alexander Nanas also participates as a senior associate.

Guzzo is Berkery, Noyes & Co. Spent 16 years in, where he led dozens of transactions. For example, the sale of Compliance Ease to Stone Point Capital’s portfolio company, Situs AMC. (Disclosure: Guzzo also represented the former owner of Housing Wire, which was sold to Riomar Capital, led by Clayton Collins, in 2016.)

White is Berkery, Noyes & Co in 2016. I joined the company. He led sell-side and buy-side mandates, including a US rating to the Stewart Title Insurance Company and the sale of Pharos to the IMC.

Keith Myers, Head of FinTech and Financial Services Investment Banking at KBW, said in a statement, “They challenge how the emergence of innovative technology challenges the current state of the real estate and mortgage sector. I understand that. ” The company has 50 professionals dedicated to fintech and financial services in North America and Europe.

How to Improve Mortgage Processing with Document Automation

Recent advances in AI and machine learning technology applications have spawned a new kind of smart OCR software called Cognitive Capture. This eBook addresses the challenges facing legacy OCR and RPA, and then focuses on how Cognitive Capture Software (CCS) addresses and overcomes these challenges.

Presenter: Parascript

Executives cover transactions in the mortgage market. Originalization is estimated to reach about $ 4 trillion again in 2021. “The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital mortgages, and we believe we are really at the beginning of this revolution,” Guzzo said.

According to Guzzo, the industry is a rare combination of large-scale integration and significant innovation, with ripe opportunities for mergers, acquisitions and capital raising.

“Billions of dollars are being spent creating or acquiring disruptive technology platforms for automation purposes,” White added. “Some companies are very labor intensive and often the manual process is time consuming.”

Both Guzzo and White said transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and IPOs, have been very active in the last two years and show no signs of slowing down in 2022.

“We will continue to operate for the next five years just because of how fragmented this market is and how much innovation is being put into it,” Guzzo said. “There will continue to be interest from large publicly traded companies and blank-checking companies called SPACs,” White added.

Guzzo and White said in an interview Wednesday that recent transactions have focused on regulatory and compliance software companies within the mortgage and real estate sector. They also said they were busy with appraisals and trading in the title space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.housingwire.com/articles/kbw-adds-firepower-with-hires-to-mortgage-tech-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos