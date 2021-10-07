Microsoft acquires Ally.io and adds it to Viva





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Bernd Von Jutrczenka | Image Alliance | Getty Images

Microsoft said Thursday that it had acquired Ally.io, a startup that provides software that helps organizations track the progress of key goals. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Productivity is becoming an increasingly important part of Microsoft’s applications, especially as more companies move to hybrid and remote employees. When Microsoft announced price increases for certain subscriptions in August, it focused on a few products that were introduced after the release of the Office 365 bundle in 2011.

The acquisition of small businesses such as GroupMe and Yammer has helped expand Office.

Ally.io’s software specializes in approaches called goals and key outcomes. This includes identifying goals and using measurements to assess progress. Google is one of the companies that has adopted this model. This model was described by former Intel CEO Andy Grove in his 1983 book, High Output Management.

Ally.io’s dashboard and customizable tools will be part of Microsoft’s Viva software. It was introduced by the company in February and made accessible through the popular Teams app. Viva provides workers with learning materials, information from corporate documents, and productivity suggestions.

“Ally.io and Microsoft Viva will enhance the way people and teams work together to build collaborations and achieve better business outcomes,” said Microsoft Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Vice President of Experience and Devices. Kirk Koenigsbauer wrote in a blog post. “Next year, we’ll bring Ally.io to the Microsoft cloud, evolving our existing integration with Microsoft Teams, and bringing Ally.io to Viva, Office, Power BI, and a wider range of Microsoft 365 apps and services.”

Former Microsoft employee Vetri Vellore founded Ally.io in 2017, according to LinkedIn data. The startup is based in Seattle, near Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and employs 275 people. Ally.io customers include Dropbox and Salesforce Slack.

See: Salesforce Slack deal launches new showdown with Microsoft

