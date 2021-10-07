Interview: Travel and Hospitality Technology Icon Aaron Shepherd reveals why structural changes in the industry are underway





In the field of hospitality, the topic of innovation has long been controversial. While evolving guest expectations dominate the hospitality industry, hotels are firmly rooted in tradition and are largely detrimental. Over the last few decades, innovation has spread to other industries and sectors at an ever-increasing pace, lagging behind hospitality and unnecessarily anchored by reliance on legacy systems. Not only have these systems proven to be inefficient, but in fact they are negatively impacting the continued growth and evolution of independent hospitality brands, large and small. Writing was hanging on the wall. It’s time to embrace the new way. In fact, the tradition of services can be better supported if it is backed by technology built to scale with the demand for innovation.

It was this dilemma that conveyed the concept of Above Property, a unique microservices ecosystem that enables the continuous development and improvement of key business processes for hotel owners. Above Property Services (APS) provides the only platform that can seamlessly evolve to meet industry demands, with over 1,100 web services driving over 10,000 unique features and notorious legacy technologies and processes. Free the hotel from constraints. Finally, the era of innovation seems to have arrived. Hotel owners have decentralized bookings, inline revenue management, channel management, property management systems (PMS), and more.

In anticipation of HITEC 2021, talk long with Above Property CEO and co-founder Aaron Shepherd to discuss the future of hospitality and how APs are positioned to change the way hotel owners think about technology. I had the opportunity.

Industry veteran Shepherd has been building travel-related systems for over 30 years. Meanwhile, he began to become more and more aware of the challenges facing our industry from a technical point of view. Traditionally, hotels and travel systems are inextensible and very difficult to get out of the mold, Shepherd said. So I had to start over. That’s what we did with Above Property. We collapsed all the various silos and put them all together into a large collection of services.

In general, hotels are very happy to upgrade for guests. Whether it’s a lobby mod or a linen upgrade, they usually don’t spend a lot of money on travel skills, Shepherd continues. Travel agencies, hotel companies, and car rental companies often see technology as the cost of doing business, not the driving force of business or demand. That was the bad news for the last 30 years. Fortunately, it seems that it’s finally changing. Large and small businesses are now ready to see this technology as a mechanism to drive demand and profits, with Above Property taking the lead.

So how exactly did the Above Property team provide the market with something that was truly scalable and could meet the needs of the hospitality industry and other sectors? Shepherd shares that flexibility and functionality are the main drivers behind APS products, as well as speed and scalability. It took a long time to introduce the right technology and be able to scale it effectively, but we did. Phocus wright in 2014 announced that it suspended 100,000 transactions per second with a response time of 50 milliseconds. When I was in the old company, we had a hard time even getting a small portion of the traditional technology stack, Shepherd stock. We have spent a lot of engineering time, capital and creative thinking processes to make it possible to live in a career-grade world that powers hotels and travel agencies.

Above Property’s flagship product is Above Property Services (APS), which offers thousands of different API endpoints, categorized into microservices, domain services, complex services, and application-level services. From a service layer perspective, there is this wide variety of deep features. For hoteliers, this means that if they need their own website for the booking engine, they can already use the API. If you want to write your own front desk application, Shepherd explains that you can already use the API. Everything you need to run a business has an API that already exists for that. In addition, it supports almost all versions of Open Travel since 2005, as well as all versions of HTNG. We can live in essentially any ecosystem and are constantly adding new connections. So, from a system perspective, hotel owners either built their own solution or built all the parts needed to use the solution right from the gate.

Traditionally, technology has required users to change the way they do business in order to use it. Shepherd built this travel platform that was set up from the start to accommodate all business models. Throughout my career, it’s an industry belief and where people are in trouble. At APS, it doesn’t matter what your business model is. APS can adapt to it.

As many know, I set up a company and built a career of selling it to big players before moving on to the next company. At each of those points, I actually experienced and reinvented the way to build these systems, Shepherd shares. Currently, Above Property basically has a platform that can operate the entire travel industry. It’s literally scalable at that level and it’s incredibly exciting to me.

In addition to servicing hotels, Above Property has spent several years with leading car rental companies to provide state-of-the-art revenue management solutions. The unique design of this database absorbs all traffic from all bookings and tickets across the business line and enhances the analytics, dashboards, and revenue management toolkits needed to run your business effectively. Can be created. We work primarily with hotels and car rental companies, but we plan to move to other industries, Shepherd explains.

