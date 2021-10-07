



Far Cry 6 is the latest in the Far Cry series, which sends players to the fictional Caribbean island of Yarra to fight the dictatorship of the country. When a former Army officer turns into a guerrilla fighter, the player takes on the role of Dani Rojas, a central figure in the country’s revolution. Starting Thursday, October 7th, you can buy Far Cry 6 and dive into what Ubisoft says is the biggest Far Cry playground ever.

Where to buy Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is available for Windows PCs, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Far Cry 6 is available at the following retail stores:

What is Far Cry 6?

The plot and overall look of the game was partially inspired by Cuba and the Cuban Revolution. The Cuban Revolution has returned the series to a more tropical setting similar to previous games. For the setting and story, Ubisoft decided to speak out to the protagonist completely to make Rojas feel like he’s making a more personal investment in the Far Cry 6 event. In previous Far Cry games, the protagonist was silent and players could only select dialog options.

Far Cry 6 also uses the familiar game mechanics. Those who have played previous games in the series should enjoy interacting with wildlife and the environment, taking over military checkpoints, and exploring the entire world. If you enjoyed any of the previous Far Cry games, check out Far Cry 6.

