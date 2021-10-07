Apple’s big CarPlay plan probably won’t hit automakers





As anyone who has used Apple CarPlay or Google’s Android Auto knows, there are limits to what phone projection software can control in the car. Media and volume are in the range of the majority of vehicles. For climate control, audio conditioning, instrument cluster information, and everything else, if it’s still in the car, you’ll have to rely on the underlying infotainment system or physical knobs and switches. Of course, Apple doesn’t like this. According to Bloomberg, it’s trying to change that.

According to the report, Apple is working on a new initiative called IronHeart, which allows CarPlay to be connected to the vehicle with a variety of systems, allowing occupants to adjust more settings and view more data without leaving CarPlay. I can do it.

This work emphasizes the idea that cars can be a major source of money for tech giants without having to sell the cars themselves. Apple’s car plans face setbacks, including the asylum of key executives this year, but the company continues to enter CarPlay. This allows customers to link their iPhones to their vehicles to handle so-called infotainment features. Seven years after its launch, CarPlay is now offered by most major automakers.

IronHeart takes CarPlay one step further. iPhone-based systems may have access to a variety of controls, sensors, and settings, people who asked not to reveal their identity because the project was secret, said.

The types of things IronHeart can ideally influence consist of internal and external temperature and humidity measurements. Temperature zone, fan, defroster system. Settings for adjusting surround sound speakers, equalizers, tweeters, subwoofers, fades and balance. Seats and armrests; Bloomberg describes a cluster of speedometers, tachometers, and fuel meters. Not surprisingly, none of the code that manages these moves between the car’s USB port and what’s connected to it, so Apple needs car makers to use it.

And why do they do it?

The advent of telephone projection software in the car was troublesome enough for manufacturers. I remembered the insightful story of The Verge in 2017. This story details the initial concerns automakers felt about allowing Apple and Google to control the touchscreen screens they could use to take advantage of branding opportunities.

At that time, many major industry players, including Toyota and Ford, joined forces to form a consortium called SmartDeviceLink. This is an effort to spur Big Tech and create another app ecosystem and platform for automakers to prioritize potential money-making priorities as infotainment systems become more sophisticated. bottom. From The Verge:

But keeping apps and services within the brand environment isn’t the only reason half a dozen automakers have joined the consortium. Other reasons can be even greater, depending on who you ask. It’s app and data control.

Lifetime value of the customer [a carmaker] Roger Lanktot, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, who focuses on infotainment systems, says it’s usually around $ 500,000. He says its value comes from service and new car sales.Lose control [of the data], And they have lost some of their $ 500,000.

SmartDeviceLink is essentially evaporating, and thankfully automakers have stopped resisting CarPlay and Android Auto, recognizing the features and basic purchases customers want. They also found that the only way to persuade customers to choose an interface over a phone is to develop a better alternative. This leads to Android Automotive.

Almost two years ago, several manufacturers, including Volvo and Stellantis, began announcing partnerships with Google to integrate technology giant software into their infotainment systems. This was an amazing indication of good business sense from both sides. Instead of fighting for who gets the highest bill, they can work together. Automakers will gain the ability to design better interfaces than Google knows, and Google will have yet another way to offer a wide range of services directly in the vehicle, such as the Google Assistant. ..

Volvo Infotainment System Image by Google for 2022 V90: Volvo

But the key to a successful deal is Google’s handing over some of the overall look and feel of its experience to automakers, adopting automaker fonts and unique graphic styles to create a branded platform. It was to do. It seems like a win for everyone involved, and the fact that more and more manufacturers have announced partnerships with Google since then shows that the cooperation has been fruitful.

Android Automotive wouldn’t have taken off without Google compromising. And Apple, which hasn’t repeatedly called on the world’s largest companies to build cars, has historically shown no tendency to compromise. Automakers don’t want to be driven into big dam ships supplied with Apple software.

For now, you need to leave CarPlay alone, for example to fine-tune the A / C temperature. The existing infotainment system isn’t completely hidden by CarPlay, but it will be if IronHeart was developed exactly as Apple wanted it to be. So Apple needs to give up something if it expects the automotive industry to work together.

It gets messy. As Bloomberg predicts, different car makers may allow different aspects of the IronHeart package.

Still, automakers run the risk of frustrating iPhone fans by focusing on their own incompatible systems. And it may eventually rock many of them and embrace Apple’s technology. You can also implement the feature in different ways depending on the car. In some vehicles, Apple may have control over climate control, while others may only provide access to speakers.

For Apple, this project could provide insights to help build self-driving cars. However, the company did not collect user or car data as part of its initiative.

It brings us to another big reason why your phone can’t see or influence the kind of car features Apple wants: Security. Automobile companies want to keep everything in the car so that it is not affected by external devices. Especially if the external device has a lot of third-party apps that can abuse the link.

On the one hand, if there’s a company that has the weight to throw away something like this, that Apple. Apple’s overkill, on the other hand, is exactly what the automotive sector is afraid of. Infotainment systems have been very terrible for years. Today, they have finally achieved design quality and ease of use comparable to the best appliances. This required a wealth of investment throughout the industry. I’ve never seen the world’s largest car maker throw it all away for free.

