DeepMind becomes more profitable and more involved in Google’s business – TechTalks





This article is part of a series exploring the business of artificial intelligence

According to the company’s latest financial report, DeepMind, a UK-based AI lab looking to develop artificial intelligence, is finally making money.

Since being acquired by Google (now Alphabet Inc.) in 2014, DeepMind has struggled with a break-even point despite increased costs. And now it is finally giving its parent company and shareholders a sign of hope that it has gained its place in the constellation of the profitable business alphabet.

This may be great news for AI labs that have been bleeding heavily throughout their lives.

However, financial reporting is also entwined with ambiguity that suggests whether DeepMind has actually found a way to profitability, and is closely tied to Google’s products and business models.

Three-fold increase in revenue DeepMind revenue (2016-2020)

According to DeepMinds filings, revenue in 2020 was 626 million, more than three times more than 265 million in 2019. Over the same period, costs increased slightly from 717 million to 780 million. The company closed its fiscal year with a profit of 44 million from a loss of 477 million in 2019.

Filing does not provide much detail about DeepMind’s sources of income, except in the following paragraph. We generate revenue through service contracts with another group that provides R & D services.

DeepMind does not sell products or services directly to consumers or businesses. Its customers are Alphabet and its subsidiaries. It’s not clear which of the DeepMinds ventures caused the revenue surge.

One source spoke to CNBC said that the sudden increase in Deep Minds revenue could be creative accounting. Basically, Alphabet and its subsidiaries are DeepMinds-only clients, so you can change the price of the service at will to give the impression of increased profitability. DeepMind did not comment on this claim.

Reinforcement learning sales

The main focus of DeepMinds is deep reinforcement learning, a field of machine learning that is very useful in scientific research. DeepMind and other AI labs use deep RL to master complex games, train robot hands, predict protein structures, and simulate autonomous driving. DeepMinds scientists believe that advances in reinforcement learning will ultimately lead to the development of AGI.

However, research on deep reinforcement learning is also very expensive and its commercial applications are limited. Unlike other deep learning systems that can be directly ported and integrated into new applications, such as image classifiers and speech recognition systems, deep reinforcement learning models often need to be trained in the environment in which they are used. This imposes technical and financial costs that many organizations cannot afford.

Another problem is that the kind of research DeepMind is doing doesn’t translate directly into a profitable business model. Take, for example, AlphaStar, a reinforcement learning system that has mastered the real-time strategy game StarCraft 2. This is an impressive science feat that costs millions of dollars (probably backed by Google, which owns a huge cloud computing resource). However, it is rarely used in applied AI (for tuning millions of extras) unless it is reused.

Alphabet uses DeepMinds RL technology for some operations, such as reducing power consumption in Google data centers and developing technology for Waymo, Alphabets’ autonomous driving company. However, I don’t know the details of how the technology is applied, but Alphabet outsources some of the applied AI tasks to DeepMind rather than integrating AI Lab technology directly into the product. I think that there.

In fact, another division of DeepMind is working on an applied AI project for Google and Alphabet, but that work is not directly related to the AGI research being done in the main DeepMind lab.

AI talent and research costs

As large tech companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple became interested in deep learning, recruiting AI talent became a military expansion competition that boosted the salaries of researchers. Leading AI researchers can easily earn seven-digit salaries in large tech companies, making it difficult for academic institutions and non-profit laboratories to maintain their talents.

In 2020, DeepMind paid 467 million labor costs. This is almost two-thirds of the total cost. The company has about 1,000 employees, some of whom are high-paying scientists, researchers and engineers.

The increasing cost of AI research and talent will counter the ever-increasing challenges as DeepMind advances. It will depend on Google to fund its operations and subsidize research funding.

On the other hand, as a subsidiary of a listed company, we will scrutinize the profitability of the technology. And for now, its only source of profit is the alphabet, so Google will become increasingly dependent on purchasing the service. This could lead DeepMind to lead research in areas that could quickly become profitable ventures, but this may not always be in line with scientific goals.

Short-term and gradual profit distractions turn out to be detrimental to companies with a mission to pursue the long-term dreams of artificial intelligence, advance science, and profess to benefit humanity. There is likely to be.

The closest example found by companies like DeepMind and its quasi-rival OpenAI is Bell Labs, AT & T’s former research institute. Although Bell Labs was a subsidiary of a very large for-profit company, its work was not tied to next quarter’s earnings targets or shareholder incentives. While brilliantly rewarded for their work, the scientists were driven by scientific curiosity rather than money. They sought basic ideas that pushed the boundaries of science and created innovations that would not bear fruit for years and decades to come. And that’s why Bell Labs became the birthplace of some of the ideas and technologies that changed the 20th century, including transistors, satellites, lasers, fiber optics, mobile phones, and information theory. Bell Labs had the freedom to discover and innovate.

So far, Alphabet has proven to be the owner of patients with DeepMind. Forgiving 1.1 billion debt in 2019 helped DeepMind report positive earnings in 2020. Whether Alphabet will remain generous and loyal to DeepMind’s mission in the long run, and that is what will be seen in the long run. But when Alphabets’ patience runs out, DeepMind has no customers or money, and it remains a fierce competition with tech giants trying to trick talented scientists into achieving radically different goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bdtechtalks.com/2021/10/07/google-deepmind-2020-earnings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos